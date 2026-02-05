XAUUSD chart does not load on MT5 - page 2
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Hi there,
I got the problem on my MT5 ,chart does not display the data XAU/USD.
Please have a look the information as fallow,
2026.02.05 21:08:18.319 Terminal updating C:\Users\khurr\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5 folder
2026.02.05 21:08:18.688 Terminal no changes
2026.02.05 21:08:18.906 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5577 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
2026.02.05 21:08:18.906 Terminal Windows 11 build 26200, 4 x Intel N150, AVX2, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 350 / 475 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+0
2026.02.05 21:08:18.906 Terminal C:\Users\khurr\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075thanks
Thanks
Hi there,
I got the problem on my MT5 ,chart does not display the data XAU/USD.
Please have a look the information as fallow,
2026.02.05 21:08:18.319 Terminal updating C:\Users\khurr\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5 folder
2026.02.05 21:08:18.688 Terminal no changes
2026.02.05 21:08:18.906 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 5577 started for MetaQuotes Ltd.
2026.02.05 21:08:18.906 Terminal Windows 11 build 26200, 4 x Intel N150, AVX2, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 350 / 475 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+0
2026.02.05 21:08:18.906 Terminal C:\Users\khurr\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075thanks
Thanks
Not reproducible. Either it's temporary issue or maybe a network issue on your side.