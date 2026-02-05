XAUUSD chart does not load on MT5
Use a broker not MetaQuotes server.
I have used another broker, same result. Please see screenshot.
Yes, I have connection problems. Who is responsible then? I do not have connection problems on MT4, only on MT5.
Yes, I have connection problems. Who is responsible then? I do not have connection problems on MT4, only on MT5.
I do not know ... I do not have any problem with that being in Russia, and I do not have any problem with it by using external VPS (which is in Germany for example).
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I know that when you/we switch between the trading account inside MT5 so we should close the charts first, and after that - switch to the other tradeing account. Why? Because the charts are arealted to the brokers only.
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Do you see this on the bottom-right corner of MT5? -
So, left mouse click on that - and select about what is most suitable for you (for connection) -
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It is what I am doing from time to time.
besides, I am switching my internet from such as "home internet" to the mobile one ... just to be sure for the best connection for example.
Hello.
I reinstalled MT5 yet again from the official MetaTrader website. The XAUUSD symbol doesn’t load in the chart, nor is it recognized in backtests. What should I do? What can cause this problem?
Please see screenshots attached. Thank you.
only use the installer you download from the brokers. There are many threads discussing issues with the installer from the website. Often issues with it will last for days before disappearing with no explanation.
I have same problem
is there anyone figured out how we solve it?
Don' just that you have the "same problem". When asking a question, please explain in detail, and if relevant, also include screenshots, log output, etc.
Please provide more technical details if you need help with your issue — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/449342
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Hello.
I reinstalled MT5 yet again from the official MetaTrader website. The XAUUSD symbol doesn’t load in the chart, nor is it recognized in backtests. What should I do? What can cause this problem?
Please see screenshots attached. Thank you.