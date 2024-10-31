Create button for open Long/Short position

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Hello, My name is Oskar, I have good performing strategy which would perform even better with quicker executed trades, I got idea that something like button would help me, So my question is... Is possible to create button for MT5 which after clicking would open automatically 2 position Buy and Sell and set automatically stop loss for example 10 points on both and take profit?
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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Oskar Jacek: Hello, My name is Oskar, I have good performing strategy which would perform even better with quicker executed trades, I got idea that something like button would help me, So my question is... Is possible to create button for MT5 which after clicking would open automatically 2 position Buy and Sell and set automatically stop loss for example 10 points on both and take profit?
Yes, there are many examples in the CodeBase that will get you started, so please do some research there.
MQL5 Code Base
MQL5 Code Base
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 Source Code Library for MetaTrader 5
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Here is one example, but there are more ...

Code Base

Simple Hedge Panel

Serhii Ivanenko, 2013.08.02 19:22

A panel for opening and closing positions on several financial symbols in one click.

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