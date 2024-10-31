Create button for open Long/Short position
Hello, My name is Oskar, I have good performing strategy which would perform even better with quicker executed trades, I got idea that something like button would help me, So my question is... Is possible to create button for MT5 which after clicking would open automatically 2 position Buy and Sell and set automatically stop loss for example 10 points on both and take profit?
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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Oskar Jacek: Hello, My name is Oskar, I have good performing strategy which would perform even better with quicker executed trades, I got idea that something like button would help me, So my question is... Is possible to create button for MT5 which after clicking would open automatically 2 position Buy and Sell and set automatically stop loss for example 10 points on both and take profit?Yes, there are many examples in the CodeBase that will get you started, so please do some research there.
Here is one example, but there are more ...
Serhii Ivanenko, 2013.08.02 19:22A panel for opening and closing positions on several financial symbols in one click.
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