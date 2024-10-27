Web based terminal showing wrong results for Stochastic Oscillator

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I use Stochastic oscillator in Metatrader 5 app with settings 16,1,1 and price field as close/close. It works fine in app but when I use web terminal the bottom side values are all screwed up. Can this be fixed.

Metatrader app based Stochastic 16,1,1 Close/Close

 

Here is the stochastics for web based terminal

st

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Stochastic works with other settings, on the minute to M30 with one setting, on the hour with another, and on H4 and higher - stochastic is of no value, it does not work
 
What I want is that both metatrader app and web terminal show the same results which is not the case above. Web based stochastic definitely need a fix. Can the developers look into this. Other platforms also give the same results as windows installation of Metatrader but not the web based terminal. Even the mobile app gives the same wrong output as web terminal.
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