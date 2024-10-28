i am having problem downloading indicator on my mql5 account

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i am having problem downloading indicator on my mql5 account
 

Explain the problem please and post a screenshot of the message or error you see.

You should not try to download the indicator from the MQL5.com Market website side, but go to your MT4/5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then go to the Terminal window >> Market tab in MT4 or in the Navigator window >> Market in MT5 to find the indicator you want and click the Install button.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Explain the problem please and post a screenshot of the message or error you see.

You should not try to download the indicator from the MQL5.com Market website side, but go to your MT4/5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then go to the Terminal window >> Market tab in MT4 or in the Navigator window >> Market in MT5 to find the indicator you want and click the Install button.

I also have the same problem.

Files:
Noname.jpg  27 kb
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Explain the problem please and post a screenshot of the message or error you see.

You should not try to download the indicator from the MQL5.com Market website side, but go to your MT4/5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then go to the Terminal window >> Market tab in MT4 or in the Navigator window >> Market in MT5 to find the indicator you want and click the Install button.

when i click to download the indicator it dose not respond


 
sosomon #:

when i click to download the indicator it dose not respond

You should click to download it in Metatrader, means: download and install directly from Metatrader.

Use post about HowTo.
i am having problem downloading indicator on my mql5 account
i am having problem downloading indicator on my mql5 account
  • 2024.10.26
  • sosomon
  • www.mql5.com
i am having problem downloading indicator on my mql5 account...
 
sosomon #:

when i click to download the indicator it dose not respond

You have not read what I wrote.

 
FourSeasons #:

I also have the same problem.

I am not familiar with that error, so I asked 'our friend' ChatGPT about it:

The error message "failed to get info of purchase (tls - handshake send failed) [1001]" usually points to issues with the TLS (Transport Layer Security) handshake. This can happen if MT5 is having trouble connecting to MQL5 servers securely. Here are a few steps you can try to resolve it:

  1. Update MT5: Make sure you are using the latest version of MetaTrader 5, as updates often include security fixes that help with connection issues.

  2. Check Internet Connection: Ensure that your internet connection is stable. Restarting your router can sometimes help clear up connectivity issues.

  3. Firewall or Antivirus: Check if your firewall or antivirus software is blocking MT5. You may need to add MT5 to your firewall or antivirus software's exclusion list to allow it to communicate with external servers.

  4. Network Protocol Settings: Sometimes, network settings or proxies can interfere with secure connections. If you are using a VPN, proxy, or specific DNS settings, try disabling them temporarily and test the download.

  5. SSL/TLS Configuration: Outdated SSL/TLS libraries on your machine can cause handshake failures. Ensure your operating system and browser are updated, as they update SSL/TLS protocols.

After trying these steps, restart MT5 and attempt the download again.

 
Sergey Golubev #:
You should click to download it in Metatrader, means: download and install directly from Metatrader.

Use post about HowTo.

I have downloaded it before

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
The error message "failed to get info of purchase (tls - handshake send failed) [1001]" usually points to issues with the TLS (Transport Layer Security) handshake.
If it is about TLS so this page may help:
Update to enable TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 as default secure protocols in WinHTTP in Windows
Microsoft
  • support.microsoft.com
This update provides support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.1 and TLS 1.2 in Windows Server 2012, Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (SP1), and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1. About this update Applications and services that are written by using WinHTTP for Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) connections that use the WINHTTP_OPTION_SECURE_PROTOCOLS flag can't...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
If it is about TLS so this page may help:
Update to enable TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 as default secure protocols in WinHTTP in Windows

thanks ,but i can not do it

 
sosomon #:

thanks ,but i can not do it

It was my reply to FourSeasons on post (he should do it).

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You can download Market indicator according to procedure described on the post (means: do not download from webpage, but download directly from Metatrader).

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