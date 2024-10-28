i am having problem downloading indicator on my mql5 account
Explain the problem please and post a screenshot of the message or error you see.
You should not try to download the indicator from the MQL5.com Market website side, but go to your MT4/5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then go to the Terminal window >> Market tab in MT4 or in the Navigator window >> Market in MT5 to find the indicator you want and click the Install button.
Explain the problem please and post a screenshot of the message or error you see.
You should not try to download the indicator from the MQL5.com Market website side, but go to your MT4/5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then go to the Terminal window >> Market tab in MT4 or in the Navigator window >> Market in MT5 to find the indicator you want and click the Install button.
I also have the same problem.
Explain the problem please and post a screenshot of the message or error you see.
You should not try to download the indicator from the MQL5.com Market website side, but go to your MT4/5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then go to the Terminal window >> Market tab in MT4 or in the Navigator window >> Market in MT5 to find the indicator you want and click the Install button.
when i click to download the indicator it dose not respond
when i click to download the indicator it dose not respond
Use post #1 about HowTo.
- 2024.10.26
- sosomon
- www.mql5.com
I also have the same problem.
I am not familiar with that error, so I asked 'our friend' ChatGPT about it:
The error message "failed to get info of purchase (tls - handshake send failed) [1001]" usually points to issues with the TLS (Transport Layer Security) handshake. This can happen if MT5 is having trouble connecting to MQL5 servers securely. Here are a few steps you can try to resolve it:
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Update MT5: Make sure you are using the latest version of MetaTrader 5, as updates often include security fixes that help with connection issues.
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Check Internet Connection: Ensure that your internet connection is stable. Restarting your router can sometimes help clear up connectivity issues.
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Firewall or Antivirus: Check if your firewall or antivirus software is blocking MT5. You may need to add MT5 to your firewall or antivirus software's exclusion list to allow it to communicate with external servers.
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Network Protocol Settings: Sometimes, network settings or proxies can interfere with secure connections. If you are using a VPN, proxy, or specific DNS settings, try disabling them temporarily and test the download.
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SSL/TLS Configuration: Outdated SSL/TLS libraries on your machine can cause handshake failures. Ensure your operating system and browser are updated, as they update SSL/TLS protocols.
After trying these steps, restart MT5 and attempt the download again.
The error message "failed to get info of purchase (tls - handshake send failed) [1001]" usually points to issues with the TLS (Transport Layer Security) handshake.
Update to enable TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 as default secure protocols in WinHTTP in Windows
- support.microsoft.com
If it is about TLS so this page may help:
Update to enable TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 as default secure protocols in WinHTTP in Windows
thanks ,but i can not do it
thanks ,but i can not do it
It was my reply to FourSeasons on post #2 (he should do it).
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You can download Market indicator according to procedure described on the post #1 (means: do not download from webpage, but download directly from Metatrader).
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