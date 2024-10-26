I selected NZDUSD, AUDUSD and they cannot be backtested? selected the date range from 2018 to 2024, but the results are showing only from 2024.

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 I selected NZDUSD, AUDUSD and they cannot be backtested?

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I selected the date range from 2018 to 2024, but the results are showing only from 2024.

image.png

 
Chun Kit Lok:

 I selected NZDUSD, AUDUSD and they cannot be backtested?

 

I selected the date range from 2018 to 2024, but the results are showing only from 2024.

You have selected Custom period for testing that starts on 2024.01.02.

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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