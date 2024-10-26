I selected NZDUSD, AUDUSD and they cannot be backtested? selected the date range from 2018 to 2024, but the results are showing only from 2024.
Chun Kit Lok:
I selected NZDUSD, AUDUSD and they cannot be backtested?
I selected the date range from 2018 to 2024, but the results are showing only from 2024.
You have selected Custom period for testing that starts on 2024.01.02.
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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I selected NZDUSD, AUDUSD and they cannot be backtested?
I selected the date range from 2018 to 2024, but the results are showing only from 2024.