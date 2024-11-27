In an indicator, is it possible for OnCalculate's "rates_total" to come bigger then the indicator's buffer's sizes?
Hi!
I just got an "array out of range" in the following code:
As you can see in the code above, the "array out of range" must have come from evalPos receiving a bigger than 0 value from "glAlertInfo.lastTickBarPos". So which value this variable had?
Well, "glAlertInfo.lastTickBarPos" has its value changed only twice in my code: first in OnInit where it receives 0 and at the very end of OnCalculate, where it gets the position value of the last processed tick:
So since evalPos couldn't had 0 as value where the array out of range happened, the only other option is that it had "rates_total -1", which means the array PriorDayBuffer had its buffer size smaller then rates_total (ArraySize(PriorDayBuffer) < rates_total). The problem is that this is the main buffer of the indicator, configured as such for it:
And well, I allways thought this "main indicator buffers" always had their size adjusted to be compatible with OnCalculate's rates_total by MT5 itself. Could this be a bug in MT5? :| What am I missing?
It's a bug in your code.
evalPos is set to rates_total-1 at the end of OnCalculate. But when you are using it BEFORE that, it can have a value higher than the CURRENT rates_total (-1) and so you can get an AOR.
A buffer size can (and so rates_total) DECREASE between OnCalculate() calls.
A buffer size can (and so rates_total) DECREASE between OnCalculate() calls.
Thanks for the reply; you nailed it! The buffer is indeed getting smaller inbetween the calling of the code where the AOR happens and when glAlertInfo.lastTickBarPos is filled:
I suppose this is due to the asset, B3's WIN, constantly recieving a "dead last candle" some minutes after the closing of the market, dead candle that is erased in the following morning:
So I fixed the problem by abandoning the use of the variable "glAlertInfo.lastTickBarPos" and by filling evalPos with "ArraySize(PriorDayBuffer) - 1".
Thanks for the help!
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Hi!
I just got an "array out of range" in the following code:
As you can see in the code above, the "array out of range" must have come from evalPos receiving a bigger than 0 value from "glAlertInfo.lastTickBarPos". So which value this variable had?
Well, "glAlertInfo.lastTickBarPos" has its value changed only twice in my code: first in OnInit where it receives 0 and at the very end of OnCalculate, where it gets the position value of the last processed tick:
So since evalPos couldn't had 0 as value where the array out of range happened, the only other option is that it had "rates_total -1", which means the array PriorDayBuffer had its buffer size smaller then rates_total (ArraySize(PriorDayBuffer) < rates_total). The problem is that this is the main buffer of the indicator, configured as such for it:
And well, I allways thought this "main indicator buffers" always had their size adjusted to be compatible with OnCalculate's rates_total by MT5 itself. Could this be a bug in MT5? :| What am I missing?