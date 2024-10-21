Inserting a vertical line on last candle some times gets time different than candle open time
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Hi,
When I insert a vertical line on a charts last candle (the one not yet closed) the time coordinate some times gets the current server time value instead of the candle open time.
E.g. the figure below shows time coordinate for a vertical line inserted on H4s last vorking candle. The expected time coordinate was expected to be 12:00 but got 13:26. 13:26 was the server time when the line was inserted. Tools - Options - Charts: Precise time scale was not ticked.