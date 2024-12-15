Custom symbol (heating oil) with negative prices
r3df0x:
I have a custom symbol for heating oil futures. At times, historical prices have dropped below zero. It seems that MT5 will not accept negative numbers for prices (see image). Is there any way to load negative values or is this not supported?
Is it enabled in Custom Symbol setting?
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:It is enabled in Custom Symbol settings. Even when it is set to "Yes" the entries with negative prices are flagged with red. Also, SymbolInfoTick and SymbolInfoDouble return 0.0 for the bid and ask price when negative values are loaded.
Is it enabled in Custom Symbol setting?
Is it enabled in Custom Symbol setting?
r3df0x #:
It is enabled in Custom Symbol settings. Even when it is set to "Yes" the entries with negative prices are flagged with red. Also, SymbolInfoTick and SymbolInfoDouble return 0.0 for the bid and ask price when negative values are loaded.
It is enabled in Custom Symbol settings. Even when it is set to "Yes" the entries with negative prices are flagged with red. Also, SymbolInfoTick and SymbolInfoDouble return 0.0 for the bid and ask price when negative values are loaded.
Whoa.😳
I'd be interested to know what a last price shows.
MqlTick tick; double lastp = 0; if (SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol,tick)) lastp = tick.last; // lastp is the last price tick
If actual deals are closing below zero, maybe last price will show it.
I just checked out MT5 chart properties (F8), enabled Fixed scale, and no negative values are accepted. As custom charts seem to have the same F8 properties as standard charts, I don't have much hope.
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I have a custom symbol for heating oil futures. At times, historical prices have dropped below zero. It seems that MT5 will not accept negative numbers for prices (see image). Is there any way to load negative values or is this not supported?