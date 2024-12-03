Experts: Simplified "EuroSurge" Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
nothing happens
simple easy to use and most importantly its profitable never a month with a loss im very grateful thank you and may god bless you in many ways
I have a question, as i have added the ea to the chart will it work automatically and only place trades when the given conditions are met even when i have closed mt4. Sorry, if it sounds ridiculous im new to this ea bot thing
Don't seem to work
Alir Raza #:
I have a question, as i have added the ea to the chart will it work automatically and only place trades when the given conditions are met even when i have closed mt4. Sorry, if it sounds ridiculous im new to this ea bot thing
I have a question, as i have added the ea to the chart will it work automatically and only place trades when the given conditions are met even when i have closed mt4. Sorry, if it sounds ridiculous im new to this ea bot thing
Hey! Yes, you just add it to the 5min chart EURUSD, and as default it will work. I apologize for the late response, I do not get the notifications from this discussion. Send me a DM if you have further questions.
H.K. SIMON LEE #:
Don't seem to work
Don't seem to work
Sorry for the delayed response, I do not get notifications regarding this discussion. Make sure to use/test it on 5min EURUSD. If you have further difficulties, send me a DM and I will try to help where I can.
Will this EA work in the US with the FIFO rules?
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Simplified "EuroSurge" Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4):
This expert opens trades based on signals from multiple technical indicators.
Author: Bernard Petrus Le Roux