Experts: Simplified "EuroSurge" Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

New comment
 

Simplified "EuroSurge" Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4):

This expert opens trades based on signals from multiple technical indicators.

Author: Bernard Petrus Le Roux

 
nothing happens
 
H.K. SIMON LEE #:
nothing happens

Could you elaborate please.

 
simple easy to use and most importantly its profitable never a month with a loss im very grateful thank you and may god bless you in many ways
 

thank you Wow

 
kenneth Gilkes #:
simple easy to use and most importantly its profitable never a month with a loss im very grateful thank you and may god bless you in many ways

Happy to hear that :-)

 
I have a question, as i have added the ea to the chart will it work automatically and only place trades when the given conditions are met even when i have closed mt4. Sorry, if it sounds ridiculous im new to this ea bot thing
 
Don't seem to work
 
Alir Raza #:
I have a question, as i have added the ea to the chart will it work automatically and only place trades when the given conditions are met even when i have closed mt4. Sorry, if it sounds ridiculous im new to this ea bot thing

Hey! Yes, you just add it to the 5min chart EURUSD, and as default it will work. I apologize for the late response, I do not get the notifications from this discussion. Send me a DM if you have further questions.

 
H.K. SIMON LEE #:
Don't seem to work

Sorry for the delayed response, I do not get notifications regarding this discussion. Make sure to use/test it on 5min EURUSD. If you have further difficulties, send me a DM and I will try to help where I can.

 
Will this EA work in the US with the FIFO rules?
12
New comment