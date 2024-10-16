Adding extra lines to a custom MA
You need to create 2 new buffers and assign their values into the "main loop" you have in your code.
One buffer will have value of MABufferLine + x pips
Other one will have MABufferLine - x pips
Fabio Cavalloni #:
You need to create 2 new buffers and assign their values into the "main loop" you have in your code.
You need to create 2 new buffers and assign their values into the "main loop" you have in your code.
One buffer will have value of MABufferLine + x pips
Other one will have MABufferLine - x pips
Thank you. I thought I'd start by just adding the upper grey line. I've added what I thought it needed, but the line isn't drawing. I'm not getting any compile errors either.
Please let me know what I'm missing.
//--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 2 //---- plot ColorLine #property indicator_label1 "MALine" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrBlack,clrOrange,clrCornflowerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 4 //---- plot GreyLines #property indicator_label2 "UpperLine" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DASH #property indicator_width2 1 #define PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK 5000 #define OMIT_OLDEST_BARS 50 //--- INPUTS input int MovingAverage = 60; input double ExtraPips = 200; input ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_Method = MODE_SMA; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE MA_Price = PRICE_CLOSE; input bool Draw_Extra_Lines = true; //--- indicator buffers double MALineBuffer[]; double ColourBuffer[]; double MA_UpperBuffer[]; double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit double Close[]; int MA_handle; double MA[]; double Open[]; double Low[]; int ATR_handle; double ATR[]; double High[]; //--- Custom functions ----------------------------------------------- double Point = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT); //--- End of custom functions ---------------------------------------- void myAlert(string type, string message) { if(type == "print") Print(message); else if(type == "error") { Print(type+" | PBItest @ "+Symbol()+","+IntegerToString(Period())+" | "+message); } else if(type == "order") { } else if(type == "modify") { } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,MALineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,ColourBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2,MA_UpperBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //initialize myPoint myPoint = Point(); if(Digits() == 5 || Digits() == 3) { myPoint *= 10; } MA_handle = iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, MovingAverage, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); if(MA_handle < 0) { Print("The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE); Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } ATR_handle = iATR(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 16); if(ATR_handle < 0) { Print("The creation of iATR has failed: ATR_handle=", INVALID_HANDLE); Print("Runtime error = ", GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; //--- counting from 0 to rates_total ArraySetAsSeries(MALineBuffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(ColourBuffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(MA_UpperBuffer, true); //--- initial zero if(prev_calculated < 1) { ArrayInitialize(MALineBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(ColourBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(MA_UpperBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE); } else limit++; if(CopyClose(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Close) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(Close, true); if(BarsCalculated(MA_handle) <= 0) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(MA_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, MA) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(MA, true); if(CopyOpen(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Open) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(Open, true); if(CopyLow(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, Low) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(Low, true); if(BarsCalculated(ATR_handle) <= 0) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(ATR_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, ATR) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(ATR, true); if(CopyHigh(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, rates_total, High) <= 0) return(rates_total); ArraySetAsSeries(High, true); //--- copy values of MA into indicator buffer MALineBuffer int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,MALineBuffer); if(copied<=0) return(0);// copying failed - throw away //Print ("rates total ",rates_total," prev_calc ",prev_calculated," limit ",limit," copied ", copied); //--- main loop for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--) { if (i >= MathMin(PLOT_MAXIMUM_BARS_BACK-1, rates_total-1-OMIT_OLDEST_BARS)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation //--- now set line color for every bar if (MALineBuffer [i-1] == MALineBuffer [i]) ColourBuffer[i] = 0; else if (MALineBuffer [i-1] < MALineBuffer [i]) ColourBuffer[i] = 1; else ColourBuffer[i] = 2; //--- now set upper line for every bar if (Draw_Extra_Lines == true) MA_UpperBuffer[i] = MALineBuffer[i] + ExtraPips; else if (Draw_Extra_Lines == false) continue; } return(rates_total); }
Hi
You did well, but you haven’t multiplied the distance by point value. Simply change the line with UpperBuffer calculation to this:
MA_UpperBuffer[i] = MALineBuffer[i] + ExtraPips*_Point;
Have a nice day👍📊
Marzena Maria Szmit #:Thank you so much, Marzena. That's done the trick. I'm extremely grateful.
Have a nice day👍📊
Hi
You did well, but you haven’t multiplied the distance by point value. Simply change the line with UpperBuffer calculation to this:
Have a nice day👍📊
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I'd like the ability to add lines a certain number of pips from the MA line, like the below image, but I don't know how.
I've written the code (below) for the colour-changing MA, but I'm hoping someone would help me add the extra lines 200 pips from the MA in either direction.