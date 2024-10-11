Live account problem
That is hapenning because the eal and demo accounts of your broker have different symbols, they probably use some kind of suffixes in either side.
Its easier to download and install a second custom branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website to use it to login into your real account.
If you don't know how to install a 2nd MT5 terminal of the same broker in your computer, watch the gif below, you need to select a different destination folder upon installation.
With my demo account, everything works well, but when I change to my live account, there are no live data and the Market Watch is stopping.
It may be because of the following:
your charts are from one account but Metatrader is connected to the other account.
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It is recommended to close all the charts to switch Metatrader to an other account.
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My charts are stuck on the left
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.30 13:02
The data/price on the chart and the charts are related to the brokers (to the trading account).
Some users are selecting the brokers based on good quality of the quotes/data/prices.
As to your charts so it is recommending to close the charts before switching between trading account.
I mean: close all the charts, and after that only connect to the other trading account, and open the charts once again.
Thank all of you...but unfortunately it is still bad.
I installed an another MT5 on my laptop...and sign in with just my live account.
...but it's the same. No up to date datas.
(However in my app both works well)
Any other idea? :)
Thank all of you...but unfortunately it is still bad.
I installed an another MT5 on my laptop...and sign in with just my live account.
...but it's the same. No up to date datas.
(However in my app both works well)
Any other idea? :)
You installed another default Metaquotes MT5 terminal, while I advised you to install the custom branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website.
The real account of your broker probably doesn't have a XAUUSD symbol, it calls it something else, go to MT5 >> View >> Symbols to find out the correct symbols this real account uses.
You installed another default Metaquotes MT5 terminal, while I advised you to install the custom branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website.
The real account of your broker probably doesn't have a XAUUSD symbol, it calls it something else, go to MT5 >> View >> Symbols to find out the correct symbols this real account uses.
My bad...sorry :)
But I "trade" with XAUUSD with my demo account on the same trader.
It seems there is some server problem.
My bad...sorry :)
But I "trade" with XAUUSD with my demo account on the same trader.
It seems there is some server problem.
You are not properly logged into your real trading account, check the Journal tab for details.
Then double check your real account credentials and try again, your account number, master password and broker server were sent to your email upon creation of your real account.
I logged out, I logged in...I restart everything...an so on :)
But finally the solution was pretty simple.
I have to add a new password and sign in with that.
Now everything works well.
Really thank you that you tried to help to a dummy ;)
Have a nice weekend!
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Hi guys,
I need a bit help :)
I have 2 account (FusionMarkets), 1 demo and 1 live.
With my demo account, everything works well, but when I change to my live account, there are no live data and the Market Watch is stopping.
Do you know somebody what is happening and what is the solution for that?
Thanks your help!
Peter