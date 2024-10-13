Automatic validation error: Tester agent authorization error
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Test report returned the "tester agent authorization error' on a second symbol indicator being applied to..
I have used OpenCL commands and the indicator works quite fine on my pc although it is a bit slow for longer charts. It has its own 3 temporary buffers, and it shows on a separate chart two indicator buffers - one for the present and the other for the future of the chart.
In the indicator I have left the option when OpenCL doesn't create context for an indicator to be calculated without OpenCL.
Do I need somehow to implement Local agents? Sockets and VPS for OpenCL calculation?
Anybody has an idea what the solution might be?
That indicator you can find as a library here: <link to the Market product was deleted by moderator>
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