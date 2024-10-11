Convert Pinescript Indicator to MT5
Utkarsh Katiyar:
Hi I am trying to convert a pinescript code into mql5 but the indicator values that I am getting on mt5 terminal do not match to the Tradingview Indicator. Any help would be appreciated.
Probably you need:
hhBuffer[i] = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH, InpPeriod, i)); llBuffer[i] = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, iLowest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_LOW, InpPeriod, i));
Stanislav Korotky #:
Probably you need:
Thanks Stan. I tried it but it did not work, latest values are showing as zero. I have a feeling I might be going wrong somewhere in the below code:
if(rates_total<InpPeriod) return(0); int start; if(prev_calculated==0) start=0; else start=prev_calculated-1;
Current State after making the recommended changes:
Utkarsh Katiyar #:
Thanks Stan. I tried it but it did not work, latest values are showing as zero. I have a feeling I might be going wrong somewhere in the below code:
Current State after making the recommended changes:
Probably you need:
hhBuffer[i] = iHigh(_Symbol, _Period, iHighest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_HIGH, InpPeriod, rates_total - 1 - i)); llBuffer[i] = iLow(_Symbol, _Period, iLowest(_Symbol, _Period, MODE_LOW, InpPeriod, rates_total - 1 - i));
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Hi I am trying to convert a pinescript code into mql5 but the indicator values that I am getting on mt5 terminal do not match to the Tradingview Indicator. Any help would be appreciated.
Pinescript Code:
MQL5 Code:
Screenshot for TradingView Indicator:
Screenshot from MT5: