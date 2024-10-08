where did it come from?
Nekad Prob:
where do these functions come from?
where do these functions come from?
This looks like built-in methods of the string type (see table at the link below)
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/stringconst
[edit]
F1 in metaeditor doesn't work for those methods. Although, metaeditor could at least open the documentation page I linked to above.
Vladislav Boyko #:
This looks like built-in methods of the string type (see table at the link below)
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/stringconst
[edit]
F1 in metaeditor doesn't work for those methods. Although, metaeditor could at least open the documentation page I linked to above.
I think you're right. thanks for the answer.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello.. can someone explain, where do these functions come from? I use wine 9.0 MT5 version 5 build 4585