where did it come from?

New comment
 

hello.. can someone explain, where do these functions come from? I use wine 9.0 MT5 version 5 build 4585

 
Nekad Prob:
where do these functions come from?

This looks like built-in methods of the string type (see table at the link below)

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/stringconst

[edit]

F1 in metaeditor doesn't work for those methods. Although, metaeditor could at least open the documentation page I linked to above.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

This looks like built-in methods of the string type (see table at the link below)

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/stringconst

[edit]

F1 in metaeditor doesn't work for those methods. Although, metaeditor could at least open the documentation page I linked to above.

I think you're right. thanks for the answer.

New comment