MetaEditor v. 4585 compiler breaks previousy working code! - page 2
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instead of fiddling with a working compiler for no discernible benefit
[Translated via Google Translate]
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 4410: улучшения в работе
Renat Fatkhullin, 2024.08.11 22:25
Our plans for MQL5 and MetaEditor:
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 4410: улучшения в работе
Renat Fatkhullin, 2024.07.11 19:31
We are working on a new version of the compiler, where the intellisense will be completely rewritten.
This will allow for improved navigation in the editor.
Of course, you can set priorities for someone else's business better than people who have been successfully running it for about 30 years. Especially considering the fact that you are not paying for the implementation of the functionality you ask for.
Judging by MQ's public statements, the main priority now is the development of a new compiler.
If I'm not mistaken, they also said that they were going to improve the metaeditor, but after developing a new compiler. They also abandoned the subversion storage in favor of a git based storage and will continue to develop this in the future along with improving the functionality of the projects.
And you complain that the compiler is now more strict about your incorrectly written code.
udging by MQ's public statements, the main priority now is the development of a new compiler.
If I'm not mistaken, they also said that they were going to improve the metaeditor, but after developing a new compiler. They also abandoned the subversion storage in favor of a git based storage and will continue to develop this in the future along with improving the functionality of the projects.
And you complain that the compiler is now more strict about your incorrectly written code.
Very bad answer, because:
1. The code has been correct since the inception of MT5. That it now suddenly throws errors is not a law of nature, but a political choice. If at all, it should be a warning and more descriptive. Also, developent time spent messing up people's working codes is development time badly spent, while many basic features, especially in MeatEditor, are still acutely missing.
2. I think you are mistaken that they were going to improve MetaEditor, or it was announced so long ago that you forgot. Are you a masochist who likes to wait like 30 years for announced improvements to actually come about?
Constructive criticism is not to be feared. I have no interest in running down MetaQuotes, on the contrary, I am thankful and am not shy to say so.
But I'm also not shy to voice constructive criticism.
Are you?
Very bad answer, because:
1. The code has been correct since the inception of MT5. That it now suddenly throws errors is not a law of nature, but a political choice. If at all, it should be a warning and more descriptive. Also, developent time spent messing up people's working codes is development time badly spent, while many basic features, especially in MeatEditor, are still acutely missing.
2. I think you are mistaken that they were going to improve MetaEditor, or it was announced so long ago that you forgot. Are you a masochist who likes to wait like 30 years for announced improvements to actually come about?
Constructive criticism is not to be feared. I have no interest in running down MetaQuotes, on the contrary, I am thankful and am not shy to say so.
But I'm also not shy to voice constructive criticism.
Are you?
The world is constantly changing and evolving. The code that everyone writes today will become wildly legacy in a few years.
You can take those errors either as a hint to improve your code and skills, or as a spoke in the wheel. The choice is yours. But you have to make a choice: either evolve with the rest of the world, or grumble.
A person who understands what the problem is (we tried to explain it to you here) and knows a couple of hot keys will need no more than 3 minutes to fix your 20 errors.