MT5 report history does not display comments well
See pictures below
Thanks!
Your query is unclear. I see the trade comments on both your images without issue.
Can you explain it more clearly and point to the sections in your images you are referring to?
Hi
Here the difference is that in the account history there are positions displayed with their total profit and all details. But in the report you have a list of orders and deals, hence the entry and exit deal are separated and comment is only placed on entry deal while profit is with exit deal. You need to take this into consideration while checking your results. But I don’t think there is any other way to display the reports.
If you want to have your positions listed like in account history, you can also code some kind of function which would save your results in csv file after the test is finished or made some script which would convert this list of deals into list of positions with comments and profits.
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See pictures below
Thanks!