MT5 report history does not display comments well

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I use telegram automatic copier on mt5 with several traders, I can set comments for each trader, this would be necessary to be able to check them how successful they are, it displays well in the history tab, but it not shows well in the report history, there is a number 0 next to the names, so I can't use it.
Is there a way to make report history appear like history?

See pictures below


Thanks!

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László Décsi:
I use telegram automatic copier on mt5 with several traders, I can set comments for each trader, this would be necessary to be able to check them how successful they are, it displays well in the history tab, but it not shows well in the report history, there is a number 0 next to the names, so I can't use it.
Is there a way to make report history appear like history?

See pictures below

Thanks!

Your query is unclear. I see the trade comments on both your images without issue.

Can you explain it more clearly and point to the sections in your images you are referring to?

 

Hi

Here the difference is that in the account history there are positions displayed with their total profit and all details. But in the report you have a list of orders and deals, hence the entry and exit deal are separated and comment is only placed on entry deal while profit is with exit deal. You need to take this into consideration while checking your results. But I don’t think there is any other way to display the reports.

If you want to have your positions listed like in account history, you can also code some kind of function which would save your results in csv file after the test is finished or made some script which would convert this list of deals into list of positions with comments and profits.

Have a nice weekend👍📊

 
Try this one - probably it'll meet your needs.
Report
Report
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 4/5 library allows generating reports based on the trading history.
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