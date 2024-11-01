Experts: Auto Profit Closer - MT4 EA
Hi, will this EA work on live MT4 account properly ?
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Auto Profit Closer - MT4 EA:
Automatically closes all open trades when the total profit reaches your defined Profit threshold.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi