Experts: Auto Profit Closer - MT4 EA

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Auto Profit Closer - MT4 EA:

Automatically closes all open trades when the total profit reaches your defined Profit threshold.

Auto Profit Closer - MT4 EA

Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi

 
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Hi, will this EA work on live MT4 account properly ?
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