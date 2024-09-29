MT5 english for german Windows ?
You can change the language of your default Metaquotes (and all branded) MT5 terminal in MT5 >> View >> Languages.
Any MetaTrader instalation, no matter the broker branding, can be switched into any of the available languages ...
From the Menu -> View -> Languages ... (or the German equivalente) ...
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Hello,
Though i live in Austria and have a german windows version - is it possible to get
Metatrader 5 - not branded to a specific broker - in an english version ?
All my tries yet ended in getting a german version.
Thank you very much.
Regards, Walter