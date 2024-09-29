MT5 english for german Windows ?

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Hello,

Though i live in Austria and have a german windows version - is it possible to get

Metatrader 5 - not branded to a specific broker - in an english version ?

All my tries yet ended in getting a german version.

Thank you very much.

Regards, Walter

 
You can change the language of your default Metaquotes (and all branded) MT5 terminal in MT5 >> View >> Languages.
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Any MetaTrader instalation, no matter the broker branding, can be switched into any of the available languages ...

From the Menu -> View -> Languages ... (or the German equivalente) ...


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