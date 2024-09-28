mq5 OrderDelete() doesnt work??
Simon Jeon:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade/ctradeorderdelete
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade/ctradeorderdelete
Why OrderDelete() is doesnt work?
please help me
Error
'OrderDelete' - undeclared identifier
Hello Simon
You need to declare this
CTrader CT;
at the top of your function and then call it this way
CT.OrderDelete(ticket)
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https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/tradeclasses/ctrade/ctradeorderdelete
Why OrderDelete() is doesnt work?
please help me
Error