the sort by percent change in Toolbox is not correct
Nguyen Van Luong:
I'm using MT5 version 5.00 build 4410. In Toolbox dialog the sort by percent change is not correct
I'm using MT5 version 5.00 build 4410. In Toolbox dialog the sort by percent change is not correct
Thanks for bringing this up.
Could you explain a bit more about what you're trying to achieve with the sort by percent change?
High precision % may not always be critical for some uses, it’s important that the platform behaves as expected.
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I'm using MT5 version 5.00 build 4410. In Toolbox dialog the sort by percent change is not correct