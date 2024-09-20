the sort by percent change in Toolbox is not correct

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I'm using MT5 version 5.00 build 4410. In Toolbox dialog the sort by percent change is not correct


 
Nguyen Van Luong:
I'm using MT5 version 5.00 build 4410. In Toolbox dialog the sort by percent change is not correct

Thanks for bringing this up.

Could you explain a bit more about what you're trying to achieve with the sort by percent change?

High precision % may not always be critical for some uses, it’s important that the platform behaves as expected.

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