When i Historical backtesting this my expert，What's wrong with this function
47803124:
Alert("haveopenxx=",haveopen);
Alert("haveopenxx=",haveopen);
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Please don't add text inside quoted text or CODE blocks, put it outside.
MQL4 forum editor problem - MQL4 programming forum (2015)
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Your alert is before you set the variable.
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