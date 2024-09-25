When i Historical backtesting this my expert，What's wrong with this function

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bool openstat(string name,string ordertp,int magicx){
      bool stat=false;
      bool haveopen=false;
      if(OrdersTotal()>0){
        for(int d52=0;d52<OrdersTotal();d52++){
           if(OrderSelect(d52,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==true)
             {
                     Alert("haveopenxx=",haveopen);


                     
               if((magicx==15)||(magicx==30)||(magicx==60)||(magicx==240))
                  { 
                      if((OrderMagicNumber()==15)||(OrderMagicNumber()==30)||(OrderMagicNumber()==60)||(OrderMagicNumber()==240))
                        {  
                           haveopen=true;
                        }
                  }
                 if(haveopen)
                 {
                    if(ordertp=="buy"){
                         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY){
                             stat=true;
                             break;
                         }
                       } 
                    if(ordertp=="sell"){
                      if(OrderType()==OP_SELL){
                        stat=true;
                        Alert("magicx=",magicx,"OrderMagicNumber()=",OrderMagicNumber());
                        break;
                      }
                    }   
                  }
               }
            }
        }
        return(stat);
   }
   















The result I obtained haveopen  is true,why?  select the tick magicnumber is 151515,But my search magics is  15,why return the haveopen is "true ",WHY
 
47803124:
                     Alert("haveopenxx=",haveopen);

  1. Please don't add text inside quoted text or CODE blocks, put it outside.
              MQL4 forum editor problem - MQL4 programming forum (2015)

  2. Your alert is before you set the variable.

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