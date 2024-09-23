why OBJ_ARROW_DOWN is reversed ?!!
saeed Golshenas:
Please guide me how to make it's direction downward arrow?
Hi every body
I've wrote this code
But the result is :
Please guide me how to make it's direction downward arrow?
and somewhere else in your code you create OBJ_ARROW_UP ? which is probably what you are seeing.
look at the objects list on the chart and see if your "Close_Line" exists and what its details are....
Paul Anscombe #:Whole of the code about creating Arrow is
and somewhere else in your code you create OBJ_ARROW_UP ? which is probably what you are seeing.
look at the objects list on the chart and see if your "Close_Line" exists and what its details are....
if(Close_0 > MA_0+10*_Point) { ObjectCreate(0,"Close_Line",OBJ_ARROW_UP,0,Time_0,Close_0); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2); } else if(Close_0 < MA_0-10*_Point) { ObjectCreate(0,"Close_Line",OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,0,Time_0,Close_0); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2); } else { ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrYellow); }the arrow always looks upward arrow !!!
saeed Golshenas #:You are using the same name for every object so they will overwrite each other
Whole of the code about creating Arrow is the arrow always looks upward arrow !!!
Whole of the code about creating Arrow is the arrow always looks upward arrow !!!
But also this code is not making the arrow in your picture as it is the wrong colour, so you update/create these elsewhere as well?
You can use print statements to log actions taken to see what is happening
Show all the relevant code
Paul Anscombe #:
You are using the same name for every object so they will overwrite each other
You are using the same name for every object so they will overwrite each other
But also this code is not making the arrow in your picture as it is the wrong colour, so you update/create these elsewhere as well?
You can use print statements to log actions taken to see what is happening
Show all the relevant code
That's right.
"using the same name for every object", it was my mistake.Thank you Paul
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Hi every body
I've wrote this code
But the result is :
Please guide me how to make it's direction downward arrow?