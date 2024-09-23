why OBJ_ARROW_DOWN is reversed ?!!

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Hi every body

I've wrote this code 

   ObjectCreate(0,"Close_Line",OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,0,Time_0,Close_0);

But the result is :


Please guide me how to make it's direction downward arrow?

 
saeed Golshenas:

Hi every body

I've wrote this code

But the result is :


Please guide me how to make it's direction downward arrow?

and somewhere else in your code you create OBJ_ARROW_UP  ?  which is probably what you are seeing.

look at the objects list on the chart and see if your "Close_Line" exists and what its details are....

 
Paul Anscombe #:

and somewhere else in your code you create OBJ_ARROW_UP  ?  which is probably what you are seeing.

look at the objects list on the chart and see if your "Close_Line" exists and what its details are....

Whole of the code about creating Arrow is 
  if(Close_0 > MA_0+10*_Point)
    {
 
      ObjectCreate(0,"Close_Line",OBJ_ARROW_UP,0,Time_0,Close_0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);
   
    }
    
  else if(Close_0 < MA_0-10*_Point)
    {
  
   ObjectCreate(0,"Close_Line",OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,0,Time_0,Close_0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);
    }
    
    else
      {
       
          ObjectSetInteger(0,"Close_Line",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrYellow);

      }
the arrow always looks upward arrow !!!
 
saeed Golshenas #:
Whole of the code about creating Arrow is the arrow always looks upward arrow !!!
You are using the same name for every object so they will overwrite each other
But also this code is not making the arrow in your picture as it is the wrong colour,  so you update/create these elsewhere as well? 
You can use print statements to log actions taken to see what is happening 
Show all the relevant code 

 
Paul Anscombe #:
You are using the same name for every object so they will overwrite each other
But also this code is not making the arrow in your picture as it is the wrong colour,  so you update/create these elsewhere as well? 
You can use print statements to log actions taken to see what is happening 
Show all the relevant code 

That's right.

"using the same name for every object", it was my mistake.

Thank you Paul
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