Pablo Russia's Full SMC + ICT + Algo Indicator

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Hi hope you are fine  i need help any one have this indicator for meta trader 5 or is there any indicator of SRC for meta trader 05 i need this indicator .

any recommended indicator for  the SRC meta trader 5.

 

Learn to search!

Either here on top of this page:

or by Google: "site:mql5.com SMC indicator".

 
is this structure mapping is right can anyone correct it??
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