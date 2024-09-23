Run MT4 on VPS but can't Open Market Tab

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Hello,

I installed MT4 on a VPS, but when I click on the 'Market' tab at the bottom to download a free EA, I get an error like in the picture. Please advise on how to fix this

Best Regards


 

Make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with corfirmation of sucessful login iin Metatrader journal).
And check the buld of MT4 to be sure that you are not using the old build.

Besides, you can look at Metatrader journal for possible issue related to the Market (for error). Most likely - it is error 403, and if yes so read this blog post about the reasons of it:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with corfirmation of sucessful login iin Metatrader journal).
And check the buld of MT4 to be sure that you are not using the old build.

Besides, you can look at Metatrader journal for possible issue related to the Market (for error). Most likely - it is error 403, and if yes so read this blog post about the reasons of it:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more


Sure! , I has sucessful login in Metatrader now i check on Signal Tap i see Error too...

It seems like Windows doesn’t have Internet Explorer. I’m not sure if MT4 needs it? Because when I tested MT5, it still works fine.


 
Manu Tabtim #:
It seems like Windows doesn’t have Internet Explorer. I’m not sure if MT4 needs it? Because when I tested MT5, it still works fine.
Yes, the Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge is requited for Metatrader to use the Market (because Metatrader is used the envorinment of it).

The other reason may be Microsoft Edge WebView2 (it is required for the latest builds of Metatrader).
Example about how WebView2 is helping to fix the issues: post
Purchased EA not shown on MT5
Purchased EA not shown on MT5
  • 2024.02.10
  • Max
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I've got an issue with MT5 that doesn't show my purchases...
 
After I installed MS Edge, it still shows a warning. How can I set up MT4 to use MS Edge?

I want to know which file extensions MT4 is trying to read so that I can try setting them as default.
 
Webview2 is used in MT5. The terminal will install the component itself after the first call.
MT4 uses Webview and requires IE.
 
Manu Tabtim #:
After I installed MS Edge, it still shows a warning. How can I set up MT4 to use MS Edge?

I want to know which file extensions MT4 is trying to read so that I can try setting them as default.

Some people are using this link for WebView (it is with MS Edge):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Blank screen when try to view new trading reports

Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez, 2023.12.20 13:23

Miguel, Thanks,

Before making a clean install, I tried to install  Microsoft Edge WebView2, and immediately worked
That is the explanation, the new reports module uses this technology and that technology is not included in the  Windows Server 2019.
So,  is mandatory to install it, 

Thanks so much

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