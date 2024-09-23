Run MT4 on VPS but can't Open Market Tab
Make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with corfirmation of sucessful login iin Metatrader journal).
And check the buld of MT4 to be sure that you are not using the old build.
Besides, you can look at Metatrader journal for possible issue related to the Market (for error). Most likely - it is error 403, and if yes so read this blog post about the reasons of it:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
- www.mql5.com
Make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with corfirmation of sucessful login iin Metatrader journal).
And check the buld of MT4 to be sure that you are not using the old build.
Besides, you can look at Metatrader journal for possible issue related to the Market (for error). Most likely - it is error 403, and if yes so read this blog post about the reasons of it:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Sure! , I has sucessful login in Metatrader now i check on Signal Tap i see Error too...
It seems like Windows doesn’t have Internet Explorer. I’m not sure if MT4 needs it? Because when I tested MT5, it still works fine.
It seems like Windows doesn’t have Internet Explorer. I’m not sure if MT4 needs it? Because when I tested MT5, it still works fine.
The other reason may be Microsoft Edge WebView2 (it is required for the latest builds of Metatrader).
Example about how WebView2 is helping to fix the issues: post #5
- 2024.02.10
- Max
- www.mql5.com
MT4 uses Webview and requires IE.
Some people are using this link for WebView (it is with MS Edge):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Blank screen when try to view new trading reports
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez, 2023.12.20 13:23
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Hello,
I installed MT4 on a VPS, but when I click on the 'Market' tab at the bottom to download a free EA, I get an error like in the picture. Please advise on how to fix this
Best Regards