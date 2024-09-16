can not type custom symbol rb2501 or TA2501 in the market watch

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Hi,  

 i want to type custom symbol rb2501,   MT5 immediately auto change to ARBUSD below when i type rb,  so i cannot continue to input 2501.


also i want to type TA2501， MT5 immediately  auto change to below wheni type TA, so i can not continue to type 2501.  



please fix, thanks.

 
Suibo Wen:

Hi,  

 i want to type custom symbol rb2501,   MT5 immediately auto change to ARBUSD below when i type rb,  so i cannot continue to input 2501.


also i want to type TA2501， MT5 immediately  auto change to below wheni type TA, so i can not continue to type 2501.  



please fix, thanks.

Symbols are defined by your broker 
 
What i mean is:  the  auto match  input fucntion of market watch should not prevent what user want to input.
 
Suibo Wen #:
What i mean is:  the  auto match  input fucntion of market watch should not prevent what user want to input.

it works fine on my MT5 even with custom symbols

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