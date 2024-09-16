can not type custom symbol rb2501 or TA2501 in the market watch
Suibo Wen:Symbols are defined by your broker
please fix, thanks.
Hi,
i want to type custom symbol rb2501, MT5 immediately auto change to ARBUSD below when i type rb, so i cannot continue to input 2501.
also i want to type TA2501， MT5 immediately auto change to below wheni type TA, so i can not continue to type 2501.
please fix, thanks.
What i mean is: the auto match input fucntion of market watch should not prevent what user want to input.
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Hi,
i want to type custom symbol rb2501, MT5 immediately auto change to ARBUSD below when i type rb, so i cannot continue to input 2501.
also i want to type TA2501， MT5 immediately auto change to below wheni type TA, so i can not continue to type 2501.
please fix, thanks.