WebTerminal giving wrong evolution value?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I'm not sure this is the place to post comments on the Web Terminal, but either way hopefully this is find the right people.
I happend to open the BTCUSD full chart in MT5's web terminal and did some actions there when I noticed the "Ruler" tool that would allow to measure the development in the chart. When I placed it between the last major bottom and top of BTCUSD, it gave me the following result:
Well maybe it's the hour and I'm already sleepy, but if I understood it correctly, the tool is saying that between the bottom at around $15365 and the top around $73488, a difference of aprox. $58123, there is only 79% of growth in price of this asset, when 73488/15365 * 100 = 478% :| It seems 400% are missing there! Well is there a bug there or am I missing something? Interestingly, 58123 is 79% of 73488, so it's like instead the Ruler tool giving the amount of development between the start and the end of the line, it's giving how much % of the last point the distance in price between the two points is. But why would that be something to show? AFAIK, by using MT5 Terminal, TradingView, etc., that's not the percentage info we want to know...
Well I'm sorry if there is a good reason why it is this way and I'm missing it; it's past midnight here in Brazil. But it does look like either a bug or a poor development decision by Metaquotes!