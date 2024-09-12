Coding to save resources

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Hi,

My EA has the potential of having a large number of classes and I don’t want to use their functionality if they have not been selected from the user inputs. So to reduce used resources I thought of instantiating a class only if needed.

So, my question is, do you think that the following coding will use less resources?

CClass1 *Class1 
CClass2 *Class2  
CClass3 *Class3 
CClass4 *Class4   

OnInit() 
if(selected) Class1 = new CCLass1; 
if(selected) Class2 = new CCLass2; 
if(selected) Class3 = new CCLass3 
if(selected) Class4 = new CCLass4;

Than this

CClass1 Class1 
CClass2 Class2 
CClass3 Class3 
CClass4 Class4
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If those objects do not contain large arrays, then they take up very little RAM and there is no point in bothering with it. In In this case, write in a way that is convenient for you.

 

You can create an instance of a class in a script and deliberately not delete it to find out how much memory it takes up (as a lazy way).

#property strict

class Foo
  {
   long   a;
   long   b;
   long   c;
   double d[50];
  };

void OnStart()
  {
   Foo* foo = new Foo();
  }


 

As for performance, accessing an object through a dynamic pointer will always be a little slower, since the terminal will check the validity of the pointer every time the object is accessed.

From this point of view, objects with an automatic pointer are a little better.

But the overhead associated with the dynamic pointer can also be neglected, since it still works quite fast (+1-2 nanoseconds for each pointer check by the terminal, if I'm not mistaken).

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

You can create an instance of a class in a script and deliberately not delete it to find out how much memory it takes up (as a lazy way).


Thanks for the advise.

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