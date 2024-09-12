Coding to save resources
If those objects do not contain large arrays, then they take up very little RAM and there is no point in bothering with it. In In this case, write in a way that is convenient for you.
You can create an instance of a class in a script and deliberately not delete it to find out how much memory it takes up (as a lazy way).
#property strict class Foo { long a; long b; long c; double d[50]; }; void OnStart() { Foo* foo = new Foo(); }
As for performance, accessing an object through a dynamic pointer will always be a little slower, since the terminal will check the validity of the pointer every time the object is accessed.
From this point of view, objects with an automatic pointer are a little better.
But the overhead associated with the dynamic pointer can also be neglected, since it still works quite fast (+1-2 nanoseconds for each pointer check by the terminal, if I'm not mistaken).
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Hi,
My EA has the potential of having a large number of classes and I don’t want to use their functionality if they have not been selected from the user inputs. So to reduce used resources I thought of instantiating a class only if needed.
So, my question is, do you think that the following coding will use less resources?
Than this