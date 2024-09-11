Can anyone answer my "Service Desk" request?
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Hello,
can anyone answer my "Service Desk" request?
I requested arbitration 13 days ago. 5 days ago I created a request in Service Desk and it was accepted for processing.
But until now no one has responded and solved my problem.
Best Regards,
Hasanboy Beknazarov