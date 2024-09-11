Can anyone answer my "Service Desk" request?

New comment
 

Hello,

can anyone answer my "Service Desk" request?

I requested arbitration 13 days ago. 5 days ago I created a request in Service Desk and it was accepted for processing.

But until now no one has responded and solved my problem.


Best Regards,

Hasanboy Beknazarov

 
Usually the Service Desk replies quicker, but you may send them a new comment to your opened ticket to revive it.
 

Please see:


 
I see, then wait for a few more days Hasanboy.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
I see, then wait for a few more days Hasanboy.
Of course, there are no more chances.
New comment