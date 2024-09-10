Parameter Symbol is incorrect!
Very strange situation, happened after five minutes. What was the problem?
maybe you are using an expert on some symbol which it wasn't designed to work on
As a result, it worked on the same symbol. I don't understand what the problem was
Apparently, the advisor does not like the value of some parameter. The requirements for the input parameters of an advisor are best known by the person who programmed it. Try contacting the author of the advisor.
Trying to use telepathy:
Make sure that the symbol with the name specified in the corresponding EA parameter is available in the Market Watch window
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Please tell me why this error occurs? I do everything the same as on the second exactly the same account, but for some reason I can't attach the robot (Expert Adviser)