error Validation please help
"strategy tester report not found" -
it means that during the selected testing period there are no transactions in the validator for this symbol and timeframe.
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Strategy tester report not found - the forum thread
Strategy tester report not found - EURUSD,H1 Strategy Tester Report Not found - Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQ
- 2023.02.27
- Shivam Gupta
- www.mql5.com
Test on eurusd,h1 strategy tester report not found how can this be solved. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the market - the article. So, if it is bug in validator so the service desk will fix it
okay thanks i will check
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