One-click order execution tool
- MT5 app desktop version
- Trading Execution App
- I've searched but couldn't find it...
I know this one (it is on the top left corner of every chart):
More in details:MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Operations → One Click Trading
- www.metatrader5.com
Sergey, I am familiar with the function of the "One-click execution tool" of the MT5 platform. But this is not it. Here is what I need: With a single click, I get an immediate trade entry with pre-set parameters (Not a market price). The inputs are as such:
- The tool automatically selects the pre-set bar's price: closing open, high, or low
- Pre-set quantity
- Pre-set desired TP (Optional)
- Pre-set desired stop (Optional)
If something like this is available to purchase, let me know.
- The tool automatically selects the pre-set bar's price: closing open, high, or low
PS: This one should have a Market or Limit order
Sergey, I am familiar with the function of the "One-click execution tool" of the MT5 platform. But this is not it. Here is what I need: With a single click, I get an immediate trade entry with pre-set parameters (Not a market price). The inputs are as such:
- The tool automatically selects the pre-set bar's price: closing open, high, or low
- Pre-set quantity
- Pre-set desired TP (Optional)
- Pre-set desired stop (Optional)
If something like this is available to purchase, let me know.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use