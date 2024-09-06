One-click order execution tool

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I've been searching but couldn't find the "One-click order execution tool" for the MT5 desktop application. What I am looking for is a simple one-click order execution tool that allows me to place an entry order when clicking on the price bar with pre-set the closing or open, high, or low price. Also, it must have TP and stop pre-set features (no indicators or any other market analysis). Does anyone have any knowledge of its existence? Any help would be much appreciated!
 

I know this one (it is on the top left corner of every chart):

 

More in details:

MetaTrader 5 HelpTrading OperationsOne Click Trading
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
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The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
 

Sergey, I am familiar with the function of the "One-click execution tool" of the MT5 platform. But this is not it. Here is what I need: With a single click, I get an immediate trade entry with pre-set parameters (Not a market price). The inputs are as such:

  1. The tool automatically selects the pre-set bar's price: closing open, high, or low
  2. Pre-set quantity
  3. Pre-set desired TP (Optional)
  4. Pre-set desired stop (Optional)

If something like this is available to purchase, let me know.

 
Trader_TSS #:
If something like this is available to purchase, let me know.

Advertising of advisors from the market is prohibited on the forum. You can search for existing solutions yourself.

 
  1. The tool automatically selects the pre-set bar's price: closing open, high, or low

PS: This one should have a Market or Limit order

 
Trader_TSS #:

Sergey, I am familiar with the function of the "One-click execution tool" of the MT5 platform. But this is not it. Here is what I need: With a single click, I get an immediate trade entry with pre-set parameters (Not a market price). The inputs are as such:

  1. The tool automatically selects the pre-set bar's price: closing open, high, or low
  2. Pre-set quantity
  3. Pre-set desired TP (Optional)
  4. Pre-set desired stop (Optional)

If something like this is available to purchase, let me know.

This is trading panel (or similar name) - free on CodeBase and many on the Market (as indicator or as EA), or some script (many traders are using the scripts for that (I used the scripts for MT4 for example).
 
Trader_TSS #:
  1. The tool automatically selects the pre-set bar's price: closing open, high, or low

PS: This one should have a Market or Limit order

Easy enough to find on the market

 
If you come across something similar, please inform me. I have thoroughly searched, and there is nothing on the market like it. If there is something close to it, it contains too much unnecessary stuff.
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