alert and print
kamalzadeh:
void OnStart()
Why is the alert function executed earlier than the print function?
void OnStart()
{
//---
int x,y;
for(x=0;x<100;x++){
Print(x);
}
Alert("code is over !!!");
}
Alert executes only when for loop completes
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Why is the alert function executed earlier than the print function?
void OnStart()
{
//---
int x,y;
for(x=0;x<100;x++){
Print(x);
}
Alert("code is over !!!");
}