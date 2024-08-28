alert and print

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Why is the alert function executed earlier than the print function?

void OnStart()
  {
//---
   int x,y;
   for(x=0;x<100;x++){
      Print(x);
   }

   Alert("code is over !!!");
  }

 
kamalzadeh:

Why is the alert function executed earlier than the print function?

void OnStart()
  {
//---
   int x,y;
   for(x=0;x<100;x++){
      Print(x);
   }

   Alert("code is over !!!");
  }

Alert executes only when for loop completes

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