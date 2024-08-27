When I click on a symbol, it used to give me a tick window and it's gone now. How can I get it back?

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So, when I double-click on a symbol, it gives me a window to place an order and it used to open a tick movement window on the left side as well. Somehow it doesn't do that anymore and I want it back! Anyone knows how? Thank you.
 

Just double click anywhere on the order dialog window to bring it up

gif image:

tick_window_order_panel

 
Conor Mcnamara #:

Just double click anywhere on the order dialog window to bring it up

gif image:


Omg... thank you SO much!!
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