When I click on a symbol, it used to give me a tick window and it's gone now. How can I get it back?
So, when I double-click on a symbol, it gives me a window to place an order and it used to open a tick movement window on the left side as well. Somehow it doesn't do that anymore and I want it back! Anyone knows how? Thank you.
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