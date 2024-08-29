Are the stats 100% true?
- CALLING ALL PROGRAMMERS: is it possible to create fake trade history in Metatrader?
- Not the Grail, just a regular one - Bablokos!!!
- Accounts History missing
I've sent the signal in question for investigation by the admins.
You need to have in mind that this signal was connected to MQL5.com only 2 days ago and that the 'Maximum Drawdown' value is only valid for these past 2 days and not for the entire signal's history.
You can check that in the 'Equity/Drawdown' chart at the bottom of the signal's page.
I've sent the signal in question for investigation by the admins.
You need to have in mind that this signal was connected to MQL5.com only 2 days ago and that the 'Max Drawdown' value is only valid for these past 2 days and not for the entire signal's history.
You can check that in the 'Equity/Drawdown' chart at the bottom of the signal's page.
That’s not very trusty for your side :)
All signals published on MQL5.com undergo automatic checks. However, if something appears unusual, a manual human review can also be conducted.
With hundreds or even thousands of brokers in operation, it is impossible to guarantee that everything is as it seems at all times.
Please keep in mind that we've experienced periods when even large, trusted banks and countries engaged in illegitimate practices.
All signals published on MQL5.com undergo automatic checks. However, if something appears unusual, a manual human review can also be conducted.
With hundreds or even thousands of brokers in operation, it is impossible to guarantee that everything is as it seems at all times.
Please keep in mind that we've experienced periods when even large, trusted banks and countries engaged in illegitimate practices.
He is marked as reliability 5 of 6. Cant find anywhere the info that he’s connected on your site only two days ago. That would be crucial. The history would also, in my opinion, had to be verified :) I know the copiers are responsible for their money, but with his stats, some could easily put thousands of euros onto their account and lose them.
On the left you can see the connection date:
Also read the rules of the Signals service to understand who is responsible for what.
On the left you can see the connection date:
Also read the rules of the Signals service to understand who is responsible for what.
Admins have answered that the signal is blocked for new subscriptions for now.
I think there is something wrong with the formula on the MQL5 site. The growth it's different, again.
The user's history remained the same. He does the trades correctly.
I think he's legit.
You should leave his subscribtions on.
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