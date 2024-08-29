Are the stats 100% true?

New comment
 
I checked this signal in the morning and it was showing a growth of ~300000%.
No, it shows only a percent of 10,000. At one point it has magically changed.
I have studied a little bit his transactions and I am wondering if there is any possibility of them being fake. 
How sure is the what is shown on site? Are the trades 100% verified? is his history accurate?
 

I've sent the signal in question for investigation by the admins.

You need to have in mind that this signal was connected to MQL5.com only 2 days ago and that the 'Maximum Drawdown' value is only valid for these past 2 days and not for the entire signal's history.

You can check that in the 'Equity/Drawdown' chart at the bottom of the signal's page.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I've sent the signal in question for investigation by the admins.

You need to have in mind that this signal was connected to MQL5.com only 2 days ago and that the 'Max Drawdown' value is only valid for these past 2 days and not for the entire signal's history.

You can check that in the 'Equity/Drawdown' chart at the bottom of the signal's page.

That’s not very trusty for your side :)
I mean i am spending time and money on the mql5 site, on data that can be wrong?

Is there any way to verify signals before aproving them? I thought there are procedures and all the the data presented are passing through your site.

Now what? I stopped copying him. 
 
Marius Socaciu #:
That’s not very trusty for your side :)
I mean i am spending time and money on the mql5 site, on data that can be wrong?

Is there any way to verify signals before aproving them? I thought there are procedures and all the the data presented are passing through your site.

Now what? I stopped copying him. 

All signals published on MQL5.com undergo automatic checks. However, if something appears unusual, a manual human review can also be conducted.

With hundreds or even thousands of brokers in operation, it is impossible to guarantee that everything is as it seems at all times.

Please keep in mind that we've experienced periods when even large, trusted banks and countries engaged in illegitimate practices.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

All signals published on MQL5.com undergo automatic checks. However, if something appears unusual, a manual human review can also be conducted.

With hundreds or even thousands of brokers in operation, it is impossible to guarantee that everything is as it seems at all times.

Please keep in mind that we've experienced periods when even large, trusted banks and countries engaged in illegitimate practices.

He is marked as reliability 5 of 6. Cant find anywhere the info that he’s connected on your site only two days ago. That would be crucial. The history would also, in my opinion, had to be verified :) I know the copiers are responsible for their money, but with his stats, some could easily put thousands of euros onto their account and lose them.
 
Marius Socaciu #:
He is marked as reliability 5 of 6. Cant find anywhere the info that he’s connected on your site only two days ago. That would be crucial. The history would also, in my opinion, had to be verified :) I know the copiers are responsible for their money, but with his stats, some could easily put thousands of euros onto their account and lose them.

On the left you can see the connection date: 

Started:
2024.08.23 04:35:58


Also read the rules of the Signals service to understand who is responsible for what.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

On the left you can see the connection date: 

Started:
2024.08.23 04:35:58


Also read the rules of the Signals service to understand who is responsible for what.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

How and when will i find the results of the investigation?
 
Marius Socaciu #:
How and when will i find the results of the investigation?

Keep an eye on the signal and this topic.

If you click the 'favourite' star on the first post, you will receive notifications of anything new.

 

Admins have answered that the signal is blocked for new subscriptions for now.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Admins have answered that the signal is blocked for new subscriptions for now.

Thanx for this intermediate update.

Hope to hear the final result, i am a little curious. I still am copying him :) 

Thanx

 

I think there is something wrong with the formula on the MQL5 site. The growth it's different, again.
The user's history remained the same. He does the trades correctly.
I think he's legit.
You should leave his subscribtions on.

New comment