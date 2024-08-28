Unable to Access Files in MQL5/Files Folder - Error Code 5002 - page 2
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Make sure you gave full premissions for the same user which executes MT5 (can be seen in the task manager).
Also check the way you start MT5. For example, for the portable mode it's stated in the docs:
Please post a screenshot of Windows explorer with your file visible in the MQL5/Files folder.
Here is the folder where the .txt files are located. When I place them in the Common folder, they can be read, but they cannot be read from within MT5.
Additionally, I encountered a new issue where .dll files are not recognized, even when placed in the Common folder. Ideally, I would like to use the .dll files I built, but I'm considering an alternative approach where a Python script writes the text files to the Common folder, which can then be read. However, I prefer to avoid this solution since it would add more running programs.
did you try the solution I linked?
Sorry for the delayed response. I had some trouble fully understanding what the link you provided was doing, which caused the delay.
Just to clarify, I do have two MT5 installations, but I'm certain that the paths are correct. I copied the full path directly from the DLL file's properties.
I followed your suggestion and added the following lines to my code:
However, even with this addition, the DLL still isn't being recognized by MT5. I'm continuing to troubleshoot, but any further advice would be greatly appreciated.