Is it agains the rules to sell the source code?
- Idea of selling an indicator script instead of the program
- #property strict errors
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
It's against the rules to link the source code in the published product...but it's not against the rules to say that you sell it.
What rule prevent you to link to the source code ? Please share the source of this information.
- 2016.12.10
- Fernando Carreiro
- www.mql5.com
This rule means that you can't sell other types of product (exe, dll, web-apps, etc), not the thing that you can't provide source code of ex4/ex5.
This rule means that you can't sell other types of product (exe, dll, web-apps, etc), not the thing that you can't provide source code of ex4/ex5.
well from here (if it's a reliable source in 2024), it was stated that you can provide the source code through email - which is separate from the marketplace
It also writes this in the rules, which further verifies that you can't link the source code
It's better to play it safe at any cost. It's possible to be banned for 10 years from this marketplace if any rules are broken, and it doesn't matter if one or more of the rules seem vague. If it was stated on forum threads that you should link source code separately - then I would...simple as that
well from here (if it's a reliable source in 2024), it was stated that you can provide the source code through email - which is separate from the marketplace
It also writes this in the rules, which further verifies that you can't link the source code
You stuck to the word "link", whereas OP asked about source codes, nothing more and nothing less.
The market forbids external links in products, but additional descriptions (not excluding source codes) are allowed in comments, blogs, etc.
Alright, he has his answer - what he wants to do is not breaching the rules.
I just gave the added warning in my first post because I remembered reading that.
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