Is it agains the rules to sell the source code?

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Hi, I would like to know one thing, if I publish a product on the market and in the description and in the images I show people that I also sell the source code, is this agains the rules?
 
It's against the rules to link the source code in the published product...but it's not against the rules to say that you sell it.
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
It's against the rules to link the source code in the published product...but it's not against the rules to say that you sell it.
What rule prevent you to link to the source code ? Please share the source of this information.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
What rule prevent you to link to the source code ? Please share the source of this information.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/162871

Queries about selling Market products with source code! - I want to be able to offer Source Code on the Market Place, but for some I want to put up a second version at a
Queries about selling Market products with source code! - I want to be able to offer Source Code on the Market Place, but for some I want to put up a second version at a
  • 2016.12.10
  • Fernando Carreiro
  • www.mql5.com
I am think of putting a few of my own personal indicators and eas up on the market place, but for some of them i want to be able to offer the source code at an extra cost, either by putting up a second version at a higher price, or if allowed, put up two prices, one for executable only and another that includes the source code
 
Conor Mcnamara #:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/162871

This rule means that you can't sell other types of product (exe, dll, web-apps, etc), not the thing that you can't provide source code of ex4/ex5.

 
Stanislav Korotky #:

This rule means that you can't sell other types of product (exe, dll, web-apps, etc), not the thing that you can't provide source code of ex4/ex5.

well from here (if it's a reliable source in 2024), it was stated that you can provide the source code through email - which is separate from the marketplace

It also writes this in the rules, which further verifies that you can't link the source code


It's better to play it safe at any cost. It's possible to be banned for 10 years from this marketplace if any rules are broken, and it doesn't matter if one or more of the rules seem vague. If it was stated on forum threads that you should link source code separately - then I would...simple as that

 
Conor Mcnamara #:

well from here (if it's a reliable source in 2024), it was stated that you can provide the source code through email - which is separate from the marketplace

It also writes this in the rules, which further verifies that you can't link the source code

You stuck to the word "link", whereas OP asked about source codes, nothing more and nothing less.

The market forbids external links in products, but additional descriptions (not excluding source codes) are allowed in comments, blogs, etc.

 

Alright, he has his answer - what he wants to do is not breaching the rules.

I just gave the added warning in my first post because I remembered reading that.

 
Thank you guys for all your answers, now It's pretty clear that I can tell people I sell the source code in the description and in the images, thank you for clarifying that, have a great weekend.
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