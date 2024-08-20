Looking for a professional programmer with expertise in MQL4 & 5 to collaborate to code 2 algorithms
By definition a professional programmer needs to be paid, and a good one to be well paid.
One of them is a scalping algorithm that is not using any dangerous approach
Run live with a small amount of real money. Scalping strategies cheat in the MT4 strategy tester due to the perfect execution of orders (especially pending orders). Most likely, after a couple of months of live trading, you can throw the MT4 version in the trash and not spend money on hiring a developer.
Run live with a small amount of real money. Scalping strategies cheat in the MT4 strategy tester due to the perfect execution of orders (especially pending orders). Most likely, after a couple of months of live trading, you can throw the MT4 version in the trash and not spend money on hiring a developer.
Hi, thanks for the reply. Regarding the scalping algo, I've been thinking of doing just that in order to increase my credibility, but instead of trading my own money and to run this system on its own on one account, i chose to buy an FTMO 200k challenge for my dad using the algo, and in about 4-5 months with good risk, it passed the first 20k phase. I ll attach a screenshot, just in case. Because it is my own algo, and because i want to use it for myself, I had no interest to "cheat" in the strategy tester, and yes Im aware of its flaws regarding spread, order execution and the reliability of data. But yeah I'm aware of what you said, so I will consider it. Thank you.
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Hello guys, I will try to make this message as short as possible.
So far I've written 2 models in MQL4, both of them consistently profitable trading XAUUSD:
One of them is a scalping algorithm that is not using any dangerous approach: martingale, grid, hedge. This algo is using only raw price action. The win rate of this algo is around 94%.
this is the backtest of this algo since 2010 till present day:
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The other algo uses a swing approach, once again the algo is not relying on martingale, grid etc... I've designed this algo in such a way that it can be combined with macro fundamental analysis to improve the performance or it could trade 100% automatically by analysing the major flow of the market on its own. Although I coded it to trade Gold, it could work very well on S&P as well, and I believe it could have a good performance trading FX as well if it would be combined with the fundamentals.
Unfortunately, I cannot show backtests for this algo - this is one of the reasons why i want to get in touch with a professional, but the swing algo is far more better than the scalping one, you ll just have to take my word for it. How do I know? Because I've done manual statistics in excel.. like an amateur :D looking at thousands consecutives market scenarios. It has a R:R of minimum 1:5 for every trade, a very good trade management & profit locking system and also a very good risk management function which allows the algo to scale in when the market conditions are very good without increasing the risk exposure.
Now that I briefly talked about the work that I've done, I can finally say why I want to collaborate with a professional:
1.
I want to be able to backtest the swing algo using MT4, to truly understand the statistical performance for the last 20 years or so, but there is an error somewhere in the code that is not allowing me to backtest it, and Im not a pro to figure out whats wrong.. there are way to many variables.. the code is 10k words long so yeah.. However the code seems to run correctly, without any error, I'm testing it on a demo account and so far all the teoretical rules were executed properly since the middle of June. With a constant risk of 500$ per trade, this algo made 5000$ so far during this period, just to make an idea about its potential.
2.
I would like to have access to proper market data, and to learn how to perform backtests with a 99.9% modelling quality. I have no idea how can i do this. ChatGPT is not that helpful.. :D
3.
I want to write new versions of these algos for MT5 but I dont know how to code in MQL5, im a full-time finance student and my schedule is way too busy and I dont have the time to learn on my own MQL5
4.
I want to write new versions of these algos for a futures platform - for example CQG for a much better performance. Once again.. I have no idea how to do this, although Im familiar with C++ and soon Ill study a python module, it will take me a lot of time before I'll figure out everything on my own about how to write and also how to run an algorithm to trade futures..
So.. please help! I seriously believe there is a lot of value in these models.. not to mention that i would give them away to you basically for free,,, you would have first to understand their logic in order to code.. so its a win win.
Thats it for now, hopefully I will find a way to solve these issues that Im currently facing. Good luck and good trading to everyone!
Regards,
Seby