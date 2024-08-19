No time/date label for VLINE objects in MT5

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Hi traders,

the VLINE objects in my terminal have no label for the date as you can see in the picture below:


vline problem


I run the script on the manual and guess what, the label is there.

Maybe I'm missing some setting ?

Thank you.

 
Antonio Molinaro:

Hi traders,

the VLINE objects in my terminal have no label for the date as you can see in the picture below:



I run the script on the manual and guess what, the label is there.

Maybe I'm missing some setting ?

Thank you.

what script?

check the object visualization settings..

 

Hi Paul,

the script on this page.

Also I checked in the object visualization settings and there's nothing referencing the date/time label.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_VLINE
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_VLINE
  • www.mql5.com
Vertical Line. Note When drawing a vertical line, it is possible to set the line display mode for all chart windows (property OBJPROP_RAY )...
 
Antonio Molinaro #:

Hi Paul,

the script on this page.

Also I checked in the object visualization settings and there's nothing referencing the date/time label.

Make sure ray is set true in settings
 

It is set to true.

Thanks.

 
Antonio Molinaro #:

It is set to true.

Thanks.

Have you changed any thing because it works fine on my terminal and if I turn ray off I get your picture exactly 
 
Antonio Molinaro:
Maybe I'm missing some setting ?

You don't need to draw VLines as background.

bg

 

Thank you to Paul and Taras! Your suggestions helped me to find the issue:

Ray needs to be enabled, end draw object as background disabled.

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