No time/date label for VLINE objects in MT5
Antonio Molinaro:
Hi traders,
the VLINE objects in my terminal have no label for the date as you can see in the picture below:
I run the script on the manual and guess what, the label is there.
Maybe I'm missing some setting ?
Thank you.
what script?
check the object visualization settings..
Hi Paul,
the script on this page.
Also I checked in the object visualization settings and there's nothing referencing the date/time label.
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_VLINE
- www.mql5.com
Vertical Line. Note When drawing a vertical line, it is possible to set the line display mode for all chart windows (property OBJPROP_RAY )...
It is set to true.
Thanks.
Thank you to Paul and Taras! Your suggestions helped me to find the issue:
Ray needs to be enabled, end draw object as background disabled.
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Hi traders,
the VLINE objects in my terminal have no label for the date as you can see in the picture below:
I run the script on the manual and guess what, the label is there.
Maybe I'm missing some setting ?
Thank you.