Why there is no ranking on my trading signal?
For information:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
The thread about ranking:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903
Signals - Reliability - How do you understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers?
- 2018.12.07
- Peter Williams
- www.mql5.com
How do i understand the reliability index for signal providers. Discussion about the signals is prohibited on the forum so i can only remind the following - from this thead: metatrader 5 trading signals redefined - are there any reliable signals providers. You can go to the signals page and sort the signals based on reliability for example
Sergey Golubev #:
..and your signal can be found on MT4 (by using the search function on the top right corner of MT4).
But it is ranked -
..and your signal can be found on MT4 (by using the search function on the top right corner of MT4).
I saw now that in the signals page it says
"Trading account in the monitoring system is a great proof of your expertise. Your signals are available in all MetaTrader terminals." (that must be good)
but it is not available on MT5, and when i edit the signal i get the image that signal is not available (that must be bad)
MT4 (not MT5).
Your signal is for MT4.
Yes, the signal can be found in MT4 but not on showcase (website) ... not yet - read post #1
Your signal is for MT4.
Yes, the signal can be found in MT4 but not on showcase (website) ... not yet - read post #1
Why there is no ranking on my trading signal?
- 2024.08.15
- Ioannis Christopoulos
- www.mql5.com
Why there is no ranking on my trading signal...
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Why there is no ranking on my trading signal?