Problem with add Alert at Envelopes Indicator
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Hello everyone!
i was trying to do one alert to the envelopes indicator that comes at MT5 i followed one guide but in the end it is not working can someone helpe me to find the reason ?
it should alert with sound/push when the price touch or close crossing the envelopes lines
here is how i haved code :