ea on marketplace different sl on demo and live
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I will not mention the name of the product i bought because I hope the author will fix this issue as the product works great in demo. I hope to have the issue fixed and working great in real account soon.
However, the issue is that in demo the ea has a small sl of 5 points, but when added to live account, the sl is 50 points.
No -- the ea does not have sl input setting for me to change. No need for it. EA works great without modifying it. On demo anyways.
Surely the validator of the ea products checks this can not happen. Surely!
Please Admins, Moderators, forward this thread to Whomever can post assurance that this is being fixed on the general market place.