Indicators: Trend Strength Index

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Trend Strength Index:

The Trend Strength Index indicator measures strength of current trend.

Trend Strength Index

Author: steigein

 

This indicator looks to be useful.

I wonder why does the last 14 bars are always flat?

Is it because a demo version and will disappear in the full version?

 
Husain Dana #:

This indicator looks to be useful.

I wonder why does the last 14 bars are always flat?

Is it because a demo version and will disappear in the full version?

This was a code issue it was not looking at first 14 bars, I have fixed it, now it should look exactly like Trend Strength Index from TradingView. 

Thanks for bringing it up.
 
Excellent lightweight indicator: good tracking with very little lag. Recommended!
 

Hi,

Is possible added MTF options...for example...TimeFrame =15 (15 min) or TimeFrame = 8  ( Renko chart M8)  ecc. ecc. ....Many Thanks

 
steigein #:

This was a code issue it was not looking at first 14 bars, I have fixed it, now it should look exactly like Trend Strength Index from TradingView. 

Thanks for bringing it up.
Excellent, thanks a lot Steigein for fixing... for me it looks like a great trend indicator.
 

The indicator is working fine.

The only fixing it needs is to make it refresh automatically.

I wonder if it from my side or the coding, the indicator new bars are not shown unless I change the TF.

 
Fixed issue with indicator not refreshing
 
steigein #:
Fixed issue with indicator not refreshing
Thanks a lot for sparing your time to fix the issue.
For me, its the indicator that I will  be using from now on.
 
enoperche #:

Hi,

Is possible added MTF options...for example...TimeFrame =15 (15 min) or TimeFrame = 8  ( Renko chart M8)  ecc. ecc. ....Many Thanks

Many Thanks

 
Thanks for this indicator I found many uses for it
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