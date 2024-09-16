Indicators: Trend Strength Index
This indicator looks to be useful.
I wonder why does the last 14 bars are always flat?
Is it because a demo version and will disappear in the full version?
This indicator looks to be useful.
I wonder why does the last 14 bars are always flat?
Is it because a demo version and will disappear in the full version?
This was a code issue it was not looking at first 14 bars, I have fixed it, now it should look exactly like Trend Strength Index from TradingView.Thanks for bringing it up.
Hi,
Is possible added MTF options...for example...TimeFrame =15 (15 min) or TimeFrame = 8 ( Renko chart M8) ecc. ecc. ....Many Thanks
The indicator is working fine.
The only fixing it needs is to make it refresh automatically.
I wonder if it from my side or the coding, the indicator new bars are not shown unless I change the TF.
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Trend Strength Index:
The Trend Strength Index indicator measures strength of current trend.
Author: steigein