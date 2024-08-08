Error 5002 and 5004
string directory = "Common\\Files\\2";You don't need to specify the Common\Files.
You don't need to specify the Common\Files.
Thank you very much for your correction and helping me. I did what you told me and created the flag file. But now it tells me trying to open the predictions file.
But it doesn't open it, I don't understand why it doesn't run it.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { for(int symIdx = 0; symIdx < ArraySize(symbolsToTrade); symIdx++) { string symbolToTrade = symbolsToTrade[symIdx]; string model_path = model_paths[symIdx]; string scaler_path = scaler_paths[symIdx]; string data_path = data_paths[symIdx]; string predictions_file_path = prediction_paths[symIdx]; string flag_path = flag_paths[symIdx]; // Verificar si el directorio de banderas existe, si no, crearlo string flag_directory = "2"; Print("Verificando el directorio: ", flag_directory); if (!CreateDirectoryIfNotExist(flag_directory)) { Print("Error al crear el directorio de bandera para: ", symbolToTrade); continue; // Si no se puede crear el directorio, saltar al siguiente símbolo } // Intentar crear el archivo de bandera string flag_filename = flag_directory + "\\" + symbolsToTrade[symIdx] + "_run_flag.txt"; Print("Intentando crear el archivo de bandera en: ", flag_filename); // Eliminar el archivo si ya existe if (FileIsExist(flag_filename)) { Print("El archivo ya existe. Eliminando: ", flag_filename); FileDelete(flag_filename); } int flag_filehandle = FileOpen(flag_filename, FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT|FILE_COMMON); if (flag_filehandle != INVALID_HANDLE) { FileClose(flag_filehandle); Print("Archivo de bandera creado exitosamente para: ", symbolToTrade); } else { Print("Error al crear el archivo de bandera para: ", symbolToTrade, ". Error: ", GetLastError()); continue; } // Ajustar la ruta del directorio de predicciones string predictions_directory = "1"; string predictions_file_path_corrected = predictions_directory + "\\" + symbolsToTrade[symIdx] + "_predictions.csv"; // Leer las predicciones desde el archivo correspondiente double prediction; Print("Intentando abrir el archivo de predicciones: ", predictions_file_path_corrected); int prediction_handle = FileOpen(predictions_file_path_corrected, FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON|FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT); if(prediction_handle != INVALID_HANDLE) { prediction = FileReadNumber(prediction_handle); FileClose(prediction_handle); // Lógica para decidir si comprar o vender basado en la predicción if(prediction > 0) { Buy(symbolToTrade); // Ejecutar operación de compra } else if(prediction < 0) { Sell(symbolToTrade); // Ejecutar operación de venta } } else { Print("Error al abrir el archivo de predicciones para: ", symbolToTrade, ". Ruta: ", predictions_file_path_corrected, ". Error: ", GetLastError()); } } } // Funciones de compra y venta void Buy(string symbol) { trade.Buy(lot_size, symbol, 0, 0, 0, "Compra automatizada"); } void Sell(string symbol) { trade.Sell(lot_size, symbol, 0, 0, 0, "Venta automatizada"); }
Alain Verleyen #:
You don't need to specify the Common\Files.
Thank you very much for your correction and helping me. I did what you told me and created the flag file. But now it tells me trying to open the predictions file.
But it doesn't open it, I don't understand why it doesn't run it.
It opens it otherwise you would get an error. But it certainly read a prediction=0.
int prediction_handle = FileOpen(predictions_file_path_corrected, FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON|FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT);
It must be CSV or TXT but not both.
Of course it is trying to open the predictions files, and it opens it. It's what your code is "saying" to do.
Your problem is unclear.
I made some changes to my code with the suggestion you made for the flag file and everything was perfect. But now it shows me error 5004 when trying to run the predictions file, with the previous code it says that my predictions are 0 which I don't understand because it would be equal to 0 if the predictions file has all its values correct
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { for(int symIdx = 0; symIdx < ArraySize(symbolsToTrade); symIdx++) { string symbolToTrade = symbolsToTrade[symIdx]; string predictions_file_path = "1" + symbolsToTrade[symIdx] + "_predictions.csv"; string flag_filename = "2" + symbolsToTrade[symIdx] + "_run_flag.txt"; // Verificar si el archivo de bandera existe, si no, crearlo if (!FileIsExist(flag_filename)) { int flag_filehandle = FileOpen(flag_filename, FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT|FILE_COMMON); if (flag_filehandle != INVALID_HANDLE) { FileClose(flag_filehandle); Print("Archivo de bandera creado exitosamente para: ", symbolToTrade); } else { Print("Error al crear el archivo de bandera para: ", symbolToTrade, ". Error: ", GetLastError()); continue; } } // Leer las predicciones desde el archivo correspondiente double prediction = 0.0; Print("Intentando abrir el archivo de predicciones: ", predictions_file_path); int prediction_handle = FileOpen(predictions_file_path, FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON); if(prediction_handle != INVALID_HANDLE) { // Leer la primera línea del archivo y obtener el valor de predicción if(!FileIsEnding(prediction_handle)) { string line = FileReadString(prediction_handle); prediction = StringToDouble(line); Print("Predicción leída: ", prediction); } FileClose(prediction_handle); // Lógica para decidir si comprar o vender basado en la predicción if(prediction > 0) { Buy(symbolToTrade); // Ejecutar operación de compra } else if(prediction < 0) { Sell(symbolToTrade); // Ejecutar operación de venta } } else { Print("Error al abrir el archivo de predicciones para: ", symbolToTrade, ". Ruta: ", predictions_file_path, ". Error: ", GetLastError()); } } } // Funciones de compra y venta void Buy(string symbol) { trade.Buy(lot_size, symbol, 0, 0, 0, "Compra automatizada"); } void Sell(string symbol) { trade.Sell(lot_size, symbol, 0, 0, 0, "Venta automatizada"); }
I made some changes to my code with the suggestion you made for the flag file and everything was perfect. But now it shows me error 5004 when trying to run the predictions file, with the previous code it says that my predictions are 0 which I don't understand because it would be equal to 0 if the predictions file has all its values correct
You are now missing the "\\" in the file path.
I have no idea what is the content of your prediction file, so I can't say if getting a value of 0 is normal or not.
You are now missing the "\\" in the file path.
I have no idea what is the content of your prediction file, so I can't say if getting a value of 0 is normal or not
This is the document I am trying to open to run predictions for this asset. It is not normal for the prediction to be 0. The expert advisor should execute the purchases and sales of the asset
This is the document I am trying to open to run predictions for this asset. It is not normal for the prediction to be 0. The expert advisor should execute the purchases and sales of the asset
// Leer la primera línea del archivo y obtener el valor de predicción
The first line of your file is :
Open,High,Low,Close,Volume
The first line of your file is :
Hi, it's me again. I modified the code but in the expert tab it tells me the following: 2024.08.06 18:50:55.354 LunariaRNNPrueba (Step Index,H1) Trying to open the predictions file: 1\Step Index_predictions.csv, I put in the code so that it does not read the header of the first row, but it does not make the prediction. If you can guide me on what I am doing wrong, it is my first neural network. I appreciate your support
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { string base_predictions_directory = "1"; string flag_directory = "2"; for(int symIdx = 0; symIdx < ArraySize(symbolsToTrade); symIdx++) { string symbolToTrade = symbolsToTrade[symIdx]; string model_path = model_paths[symIdx]; string scaler_path = scaler_paths[symIdx]; string data_path = data_paths[symIdx]; string predictions_file_path = base_predictions_directory + "\\" + symbolToTrade + "_predictions.csv"; string flag_path = flag_directory + "\\" + symbolToTrade + "_run_flag.txt"; // Crear el directorio de bandera si no existe if (!CreateDirectoryIfNotExist(flag_directory)) { Print("Error al crear el directorio de bandera para: ", symbolToTrade); continue; } // Intentar crear el archivo de bandera if (!FileIsExist(flag_path)) { int flag_handle = FileOpen(flag_path, FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT|FILE_COMMON); if(flag_handle != INVALID_HANDLE) { FileClose(flag_handle); Print("Archivo de bandera creado exitosamente para: ", symbolToTrade); } else { Print("Error al crear el archivo de bandera para: ", symbolToTrade, ". Error: ", GetLastError()); continue; } } // Verificar si el archivo de predicciones existe antes de abrirlo Print("Verificando existencia del archivo de predicciones: ", predictions_file_path); if (!FileIsExist(predictions_file_path)) { Print("El archivo de predicciones no existe para: ", symbolToTrade, ". Ruta: ", predictions_file_path); continue; } // Leer las predicciones desde el archivo correspondiente double prediction = 0.0; Print("Intentando abrir el archivo de predicciones: ", predictions_file_path); int prediction_handle = FileOpen(predictions_file_path, FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON); if(prediction_handle != INVALID_HANDLE) { FileSeek(prediction_handle, 0, SEEK_SET); // Asegurarse de que el archivo se lea desde el principio string header = FileReadString(prediction_handle); // Leer y descartar la cabecera if (FileIsEnding(prediction_handle) == false) { string line = FileReadString(prediction_handle); if (StringLen(line) > 0) { string values[]; StringSplit(line, ',', values); if (ArraySize(values) > 1) { prediction = StringToDouble(values[1]); Print("Predicción obtenida: ", prediction); } } } FileClose(prediction_handle); } else { Print("Error al abrir el archivo de predicciones para: ", symbolToTrade, ". Ruta: ", predictions_file_path, ". Error: ", GetLastError()); continue; } // Lógica para decidir si comprar o vender basado en la predicción if(prediction > 0) { Print("Ejecutando operación de compra para: ", symbolToTrade); Buy(symbolToTrade); // Ejecutar operación de compra } else if(prediction < 0) { Print("Ejecutando operación de venta para: ", symbolToTrade); Sell(symbolToTrade); // Ejecutar operación de venta } } } void Buy(string symbol) { double price = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); double sl = price - (sl_pips * _Point); double tp = price + (tp_pips * _Point); trade.Buy(lot_size, symbol, price, sl, tp); } void Sell(string symbol) { double price = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID); double sl = price + (sl_pips * _Point); double tp = price - (tp_pips * _Point); trade.Sell(lot_size, symbol, price, sl, tp); }
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Hello, I have problems when I run my code in the expert tab it gives me errors 5002 and 5004 2024.08.03 13:06:14.710 LunariaRNNPest (Step Index,H1) Verifying the directory: Common\Files\2 2024.08.03 13:06:14.711 LunariaRNNPrueba (Step Index,H1) Directory verified/created successfully: Common\Files\2 2024.08.03 13:06:14.711 LunariaRNNPreba (Step Index,H1) Trying to create the flag file in: Common\Files\2\Step Index_run_flag.txt 2024.08.03 13:06:14.713 LunariaRNNPrail (Step Index,H1) Error creating flag file for: Step Index. Error: 5004
I am creating this neural network for various symbols. I appreciate your support please