MCDX Indicator matching the wrong candle? PLEASE HELP

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Hi 

Can someone please help me have a look why is it on my computer(first image) the MCDX blue lines matching the bullish candlle which is WRONG,
but the(second image) on someone elses computer the MCDX blue lines matching the bearish candle which is CORRECT,
why is there 1 bar delay?


Thanks in advance!

 
EShiN29:

Hi 

Can someone please help me have a look why is it on my computer(first image) the MCDX blue lines matching the bullish candlle which is WRONG,
but the(second image) on someone elses computer the MCDX blue lines matching the bearish candle which is CORRECT,
why is there 1 bar delay?


Thanks in advance!

how do you expect an answer with no code?

so a guess - check the shift.

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