Problem in MQL5 code, Help!
Hello, I am starting to learn MQL5 and right at the beginning I have a problem that I can't solve. The console shows an error that my function has no body, even though everything is in the second file. Help!
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Screenshot_1.png 44 kb
Screenshot_2.png 55 kb
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And include mqh file in mq5 file:
Władysław Bojko #:still nothing :(
I dołącz plik mqh do pliku mq5:
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Screenshot_3.png 95 kb
Władysław Bojko # :
Trudność w zrozumieniu podstawy zrzutów ekranu. Dołącz oba pliki tutaj.
Plss, look at this :)
Files:
expertFunction.mqh 2 kb
First_Expert.mq5 4 kb
When I move the function to the First_Expert file, everything works, but when the function is in the file with functions, it throws errors. The problem probably lies in the #include, i.e., loading the file.
Make sure the file you included contains the function. Perhaps you included some other file
Władysław Bojko # :
I feel stupid, where is the problem? Should I uninstall MQL5?
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