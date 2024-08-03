Problem in MQL5 code, Help!

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Hello, I am starting to learn MQL5 and right at the beginning I have a problem that I can't solve. The console shows an error that my function has no body, even though everything is in the second file. Help!
Files:
Screenshot_1.png  44 kb
Screenshot_2.png  55 kb
 

And include mqh file in mq5 file:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/include

 
Władysław Bojko #:

I dołącz plik mqh do pliku mq5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/preprosessor/include

still nothing :(
Files:
Screenshot_3.png  95 kb
 
Krol_96 #:
still nothing :(

It's hard to understand anything using screenshots. Attach both files here.

 
Władysław Bojko # :

Trudność w zrozumieniu podstawy zrzutów ekranu. Dołącz oba pliki tutaj.

Plss, look at this :)

Files:
expertFunction.mqh  2 kb
First_Expert.mq5  4 kb
 
When I move the function to the First_Expert file, everything works, but when the function is in the file with functions, it throws errors. The problem probably lies in the #include, i.e., loading the file.
 
Krol_96 #:

Plss, look at this :)

No compilation errors


 

Make sure the file you included contains the function. Perhaps you included some other file


 
Władysław Bojko # :



I feel stupid, where is the problem? Should I uninstall MQL5?
 
Władysław Bojko #:

Upewnij się, że dołączony plik zawiera funkcję. Być może dołączony został jakiś inny plik


yes,   included some other file
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Make sure the file you included contains the function. Perhaps you included some other file


Thank you very much, I created a new file and now it imports without any problems. It was loading a different file with the same name :D
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