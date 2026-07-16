Discussing the article: "Role of random number generator quality in the efficiency of optimization algorithms" - page 8

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fxsaber #:
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There are multimodal AOs, maybe one would work for you? I plan to look at one of these in an upcoming article. Multimodal tries to find all relevant locales in a targeted way.

 
Andrey Dik #:

There are multimodal AOs, maybe one would work for you? I plan to look at one of these in an upcoming article. Multimodal tries to find all significant locales in a targeted way.

Sounds like a very good idea. I'll look into it with interest.

 
Andrey Dik #:

Multimodal tries to find all meaningful locales in a targeted manner.

It makes sense only if the output is exclusively locales - without neighbourhoods.

 
fxsaber #:

Only makes sense if the output is exclusively locales - no neighbourhoods.


Neighbourhoods can be cut off by minimal permissible Euclidean distance, for example.
But I am not ready to speak specifically about this type of algorithms yet, I haven't felt them yet.
 
Andrey Dik #:
Neighbourhoods can be cut off by the minimum allowable Euclidean distance, for example.
Then it will be necessary to cluster the neighbourhoods beforehand to cut off the unnecessary ones in each cluster.
 
fxsaber #:
Then clustering will be necessary before that, in order to cut off unnecessary clusters in each cluster.

Clustering is built into the algorithm as part of the search strategy, so I assume that clusters will be obtained automatically.
 

Optimisation scheme and everything related to it in a general form, to the question of terminology:

Each block in the parameters is a separate variant of a set, for which a separate process (run) with a corresponding set of metrics corresponds.

 
Andrey Dik #:
Neighbourhoods can be cut off by the minimum allowable Euclidean distance, for example.

I cut off a vertex - actually cutting it off (marked in red). This leaves the cut-off edges, which are higher than the other local vertices. And that's where AO tends to go.

How to cut the whole "cliff"?

 
fxsaber #:

I cut off a vertex - actually cutting it off (marked in red). This leaves the cut edges, which are higher than the other local vertices. And that is where AO tends to go.

How to cut the whole "cliff"?

I suspect that this question is relevant to what I wanted to say in the next posts.....

But, I'll ask a clarifying question, on the example of this FF what vertices (or areas) are required to get?

 

Same scheme as above, same presence of FF. Who forbids you to split the FF? - Nobody forbids it. Why to split FF and why this scheme, we'll talk below.


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