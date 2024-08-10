MQL5 Functions not returning values!!
Abubakar Abu Saidu: All of signalinfo(SignalBaseGetDouble(),.. etc) returns Nothing!..
SignalBaseGetDouble
Returns the value of double type property for selected signal.
Where do you first call SignalBaseSelect?
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Data Types / Real Types (double, float)
- www.mql5.com
Real types (or floating-point types) represent values with a fractional part. In the MQL5 language there are two types for floating point numbers...
William Roeder #:
Where do you first call SignalBaseSelect?
Ah.. thanks.. this solved it!.
but the main headache is the HistoryTotal!
Abubakar Abu Saidu:
Hi there!,,
I have been testing and returning few small MQL5 functions.. but none are returning any values!..
eg. Such as Signal info, and History Transactions/Deals.
All of signalinfo(SignalBaseGetDouble(),.. etc) returns Nothing!..
Any advice or solution pls..
HistorySelect(from, to);
Does "SignalBaseTotal()'" not supposed to return total orders on MT5?
It returns and works fine on MT4.. but not MT5.
am i missing something?
int total=SignalBaseTotal(); Print("Total Signal=="+IntegerToString(SignalBaseTotal()));
Returns 0 on MT5..
Returns 1000 on MT4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi there!,,
I have been testing and returning few small MQL5 functions.. but none are returning any values!..
eg. Such as Signal info, and History Transactions/Deals.
All of signalinfo(SignalBaseGetDouble(),.. etc) returns Nothing!..
Any advice or solution pls..