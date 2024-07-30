since latest MT5 update, left click on mouse is not working, to ZOOM OUT. Can someone help please? - page 2
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Is it possible to get build 4410? When I download MT5 from the website, it installs build 4460.
Try this/his MT5 Archive to get prev build, works just fine for me
< Andrey Khatimlianskii >
Try this/his MT5 Archive to get prev build, works just fine for me
Thx.
I downloaded it from the Telegram group and replaced the files. It is working correctly now!
Thx.
I downloaded it from the Telegram group and replaced the files. It is working correctly now!
..only for you? It won't work correctly. Need an older installation
hi guys, please can you share the link for the version that works properly (with the mouse zoom in / zoom out)? all day i have ben trying to get this sorted, but no luck, much appreciated.
Go to profile of Andrey Khatimlianskii and look at " Telegram: ..." (he replaced all the builds from google drive to telegram).
they are just zip files with 3 executables, I tried replacing the files in the existing installation folder, and then the application wouldn't load at all. So I guess this is not the solution
they are just zip files with 3 executables, I tried replacing the files in the existing installation folder, and then the application wouldn't load at all. So I guess this is not the solution
There is no any official solution to downgrade the builds ...
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I used same files in case I need "clean" MT4 (clean from brokers), and some users install some older builds of MT5 (according to their needs).
It is mostly for new installation, but it works in case of replacing the files in case MT5 was installed from this mql5 portal/website (not from broker's website).
You can look at this page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/376924 (where I explained with screenshots about what I did for example).
Guys, the beta release 4462 fixed this horizontal zoom function as well as the vertical scale problem. I tried it and it's working well now.