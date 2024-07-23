Can't upload EA to a different MT4 account

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Hi Guys,

Can anyone help me?

I've purchased an EA from Market and have uploaded it onto my MT4 terminal.

When I go to load it onto a separate account, it won't load (keeps defaulting to the first one)

How do I select where to send it?

Thanks.

 

If you purchased EA from this MQL5 Market so this EA is listed on your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaochao1/market
with all the activations available.
Activation is per computer but it is per OS version and per hardware. It means the following: activation may be lost in case of big Windows updates, and you need to delete EA from Metatrader and download it once again from same Metatrader.

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You can install/upload your EA from Metatrader by using the following instruction (select some step which is related to you for example):

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor

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When I go to load it onto a separate account, it won't load (keeps defaulting to the first one) 

I am not fully understand what  you mean ... but downloading/installing the Market tools (EA in your case) should be done directly from Metatrader; not from any webpage).

 
I'm trying to download from my MQL5 account (under purchaes)
 

It's for activation per computer, but I have 4 MT4 terminals on my computer.

How do I load onto each one?

 
chaochao1 #:

It's for activation per computer, but I have 4 MT4 terminals on my computer.

How do I load onto each one?

Did you read it?
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor 
read starting from step #7 (fill Community tab in MT4 and download from Purchased tab).

This is my example (from my MT4):

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor - How to buy and install a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor - How to buy and install a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • Eleni Anna Branou
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a metatrader 4 expert advisor 1. On the left side of the market tab, click the purchased option and then click the blue install button on the right side, of the product you t see your purchase when you click the purchased option, check the below mentioned issues that you have internet explorer or microsoft edge latest version installed on your computer or vps that you are using the latest build of metatrader 4 that you are logged into your mql5 account in mt4 community tab, using your login - not your email that your mql5 account password is less than 10 characters if your password is 10 or more characters - change mql5 account password t see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following your metatrader terminals go to c community delete all files starting from mql4
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